FY 2023 United States Federal Defense Budget for Uncrewed Systems and Robotics Report: Forecasts to 2027 with Focus on DARPA, SOCOM, Missile Defense Agency, OSD, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force & Army

Military organizations worldwide are continuing to integrate uncrewed vehicles (UxV) into their operations at a growing rate. The United States (U.S.) Department of Defense (DOD) has funded the research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) and procurement of UxV for decades, and support for these systems and associated technologies continues with the President's most recent budget request. The President's Budget (PB) request is released each year which includes justification documents detailing the range of technologies that will be procured and developed with that budget.

For the most recent PB request (hereafter referred to as PB23), each overarching program includes the requested funding for the next fiscal year (FY) (FY 2023), the enacted funding from the current fiscal year (FY 2022), the actual funding from FY 2021 (sometimes the amount enacted does not always match the amount used), and the projected funding for the next four fiscal years (FY 2024 - FY 2027).

This report will discuss some of the programs with the largest funding in the next fiscal year as well as some key growth areas over the next five years. The report provides an analysis of approximately 400 RDT&E and procurement programs supporting uncrewed vehicles in the U.S. DOD for Fiscal Year 2023.

The report includes:

Information on uncrewed vehicles and supporting technologies both deployed and under development.

Trends and projections for future funding.

Detailed information on specific programs developing and procuring uncrewed systems in the air, ground, and maritime surface/subsurface domains.

For accessibility, the report has been separated into three main sections:

An introduction with some overview information on the primary funding efforts related to uncrewed systems;

An analysis of programs that show strong growth potential in the forecasted years (FY 2024 - FY 2027); and

Detailed information on specific procurement and research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) programs (further sectioned by the domain of operation).

A Tableau workbook with information on all programs included in the data set along with filters to target specific subsets of data. Filters include technologies, domains of operation, specific DOD organizations, etc.

What goes into the Federal Defense Spending Report for Uncrewed Systems:

Each year, the analyst collects information on the budget for the U.S. DOD and produces a report on current trends relating to the investment in the procurement and RDT&E of uncrewed vehicle technologies. This process involves the review of initial budget justifications provided in the President's budget request and then tracking legislation that passes that budget into law through the NDAA and Consolidated Appropriations Act.

Federal Defense Spending Report for Uncrewed Systems includes:



Written Report

Interactive Data through a Tableau Workbook

The Tableau workbook presents the entire raw data set with the ability to filter information by categories like domains, technologies, and the DOD organization requesting funding. This allows users to conduct granular investigations based on individual topics of interest.

DOD Departments Covered include:

U.S. Navy

U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Air Force

U.S. Army

Chemical and Biological Defense Program (CBDP)

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM)

Missile Defense Agency

Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD)

Target Market:

Defense contractors

Companies looking to initiate business with the DOD

Business development staff and analysts looking to understand the size or growth of the market

R&D companies looking for business opportunities

Academics conducting research on military technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

WRITTEN REPORT

Introduction

Procurement of UxV in FY 2023

RDT&E of UxV in FY 2023

Potential Growth Areas for UxV Technologies Air - Strong Growth Potential Ground - Strong Growth Potential Maritime - Strong Growth Potential

Program Details UAS - Procurement UAS - RDT&E Uncrewed Ground Systems - Procurement Uncrewed Ground Systems - RDT&E Uncrewed Maritime Systems - Procurement Uncrewed Maritime Systems - RDT&E

Conclusion

References - President's Budget Documents

TABLEAU REPORT

Introduction

RDT&E Structure Description

RDT&E Funding by Category

RDT&E Funding by Category Cross-Section

RDT&E funding broken down into specific programs

Procurement Structure Description

Procurement funding is broken down into specific programs

Funding Trends from FY 2019 - 2023

Budget Changes Over Time for Each Program

NDAA and Appropriations Structure Description

Congressional changes reflected in the NDAA and Appropriations bills

Methodology

The analyst analyzes the Federal budget from all DOD departments and agencies by reviewing their detailed justification documents as well as any relevant legislation used to enact that budget and produce a report for uncrewed systems.





