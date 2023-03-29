Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Brings Home the Sausage

Dallas, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pitmasters in America’s Heartland can now get their hands on Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ from the comfort of their own home. That’s because Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is now offering three flavorful smoked sausages in grocery stores throughout Kansas City and across Nebraska including Ray’s Apple Markets, Queens Grocery, McKeever’s Price Chopper and Prengers Markets.

Just in time for National Barbeque Month in May, Dickey’s Texas-made sausage favorites: Original Smoked Kielbasa Sausage, Spicy Cheddar Smoked Kielbasa Sausage and Hot Links Smoked Sausage are the perfect choice for both beginners and avid-grillers. All three sausages have been handed down for generations and are quality-made at Dickey’s in-house facility in Mesquite, Texas. For those outside of Kansas City and Nebraska, the smoked sausages are also conveniently available for purchase online at www.barbecueathome.com.

This is the latest offering from the world’s largest barbecue concept’s on-going partnership with Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc., which commenced at the beginning of 2023 making Dickey’s finger-licking food available in the additional shopping isles across the country.

“We’re proud to bring these authentic hickory-smoked sausages from our home directly into yours,” said CEO Laura Rea Dickey. “Our Kansas City and Nebraska fans can now experience our down-home cookin’ anytime they have a craving for Dickey’s!”

To learn more about Dickey’s, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

To learn more about Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok, Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok, as well as Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment