Global Eyeglasses Strategic Business Report 2023: 3D Printing Brings in Personalization of Eyeglasses

The global market for Eyeglasses estimated at US$149.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$234.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Lenses, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$91 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Frames segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $41.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Eyeglasses market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$35.3 Billion by the year 2030.



Carl Zeiss AG

De Rigo S.p.A.

Essilor International S.A.

Hoya Corporation

Indo Optical S.L.U.

Luxottica Group S.p.A.

Oakley Inc.

Rodenstock GmbH

Safilo Group S.p.A.

TEK Optical Canada

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 841 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $149.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $234.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Eyewear Market Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

Percentage Change in Weekly Eye Exams, in the US, January - August: 2020 vs 2019

Percentage Change in Weekly Sales of Lenses in the US, January - August: 2020 vs 2019

COVID-19 Unleashes New Technology Era for Eye Care Industry

Heightened Focus on Safety & Hygiene Presents Lucrative Avenues for Eyewear Brands

COVID-19 to Galvanize Transition from Contact Lenses toward Eyeglasses

Online Sales of Eyewear Products Surge Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Eyewear Retailers Bet on Virtual Try-Ons

DTC Glasses & Contacts Brands Tap Work-from-Home Trend amid COVID-19 for Enviable Gains

Eyeglasses: An Introduction

Product Overview

Lenses

Frames

Sunglasses

Eye Health Awareness: A Critical Factor to Growth

Outlook

Prevalence of Visual Impairments Fuels Demand for Eyeglasses

Vision Facts, Figures and Opportunities

Number of People Requiring Vision Correction Worldwide in Billion for the Years 2015, 2020 and 2030

World Population with Myopia and High Myopia in Millions: 2000-2030

Number of People Affected by Select Eye Conditions: 2019

Percentage People with Unaddressed Presbyopia by Region

Analysis by Geographic Region

Analysis by Product Segment

Eyeglasses Continue to Face Strong Competition from Contact Lenses

Global Vision Correction Market Breakdown (in %) by Category for 2020E

Competitive Landscape

Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Spectacle Lenses Market: 2019

Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Spectacle Frames Market: 2019

Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Sunglasses Market: 2019

Recent Market Activity

Eyeglasses - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Popular Eyewear Trends for 2020

Rise in Myopia Rate to Benefit Demand for Eyeglasses

Percentage of Population with Myopia: 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040, & 2050

Prevalence (%) of Myopia by Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050

Increased Screen Usage Among Children and Growing Risk of Myopia to Drive Gains for Eyewear Marke

Digital Device Usage Among Kids, Tweens and Teens

Rise in Presbyopes Drives Demand for Progressive Eye Glasses

Increase in Digital Time Peaks the Demand for Protective Clear Glasses

Share of Mobile Phones of the Total Internet Time: 2014-2020E

Percentage of Internet Users Using Mobile Phone Apps by Type

Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category for 2019

3D Printing Brings in Personalization of Eyeglasses

Advancements in Frame and Lens Technologies to Aid in Betterment of Healthcare Provision

Innovations in Reading Glasses

Smart Glasses: An Undeniable Win Over Other Hands Free Technologies

Global % Share Breakdown of Wearable AR Devices in the Market by Form Factor

Select Recent Smart Glass Introductions/Innovations

HD Glasses Designed for a Sharper Vision

Designer Eyewear: A Hit with the Hip Crowd

Celebrity On-Screen, Off-Screen Endorsements Drive Acceptance of Fashionable Eyewear

Innovation: Name of the Game for Industry Players

Online Exams for Vision: A New Route to Widen Reach

Sports Eyewear Market: Growing Need to Protect Vision of Sportspersons to Fuel Demand

Sunglasses Segment Continues to Add "Volume" for Eyeglasses Market

Innovative Designs and Innovations to Boost Sunglasses Market

Changing Lifestyle Drives Market for Sunglasses

Eye Protection Needs Fuel Demand for Plano Sunglasses

Popular-Priced Sunglasses Score Over Premium Category

Growing Popularity of Replica Sunglasses

Travel-Retail Sales of Sunglasses Continue to Grow

Customized Corrective Lenses Grow In Popularity

Premium Lens Market: On the Rise

Premium Lenses Market Worldwide - Penetration Rate (%) of Photochromic Lenses in Select Countries for 2019

Progressive Lenses Gain in Popularity

Demand for Lightweight Frames on the Rise

Manufacturers Unfurl Exciting and Contemporary Frames & Lenses for Seniors

Growing Consumer Preference for Refractive Surgical Procedures Looms Ominously Over the Eyewear Market

Distribution Dynamics

Online Retail Growth and Digitization Trends in Eyewear industry

Accelerating Prescription Renewal, Promoting Multiple Pair Purchase Vital for Stimulating Sales Growth

Upgrades and Multiple Purchases Fuel Growth in Developed Markets

Premiumization Trend and Affordable Luxury Aid Market Growth

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Favorable Demographic Trends Indicate Strong Market Potential

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Aging Population to Drive Demand for Vision Corrective Eyewear

World Elderly Population by Region: Percentage of population aged 65 years or over for 2019, 2030, 2050 and 2100

Table 12: Global Population Demographics (2015 & 2050): Percentage Breakdown of Population by Age Group - Below 40 Years and 40 Years & Above

Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries Accelerate Growth Prospects

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Generation Z: An Important Demographic for Market Growth

Number of Hours Spent on Mobile Phones by Generation Z, Millennials, Generation X Across Select Countries

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

