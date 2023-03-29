Global Eyeglasses Strategic Business Report 2023: 3D Printing Brings in Personalization of Eyeglasses

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eyeglasses: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Eyeglasses estimated at US$149.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$234.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Lenses, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$91 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Frames segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $41.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR
The Eyeglasses market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$35.3 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 488 Featured) -
- Carl Zeiss AG
- De Rigo S.p.A.
- Essilor International S.A.
- Hoya Corporation
- Indo Optical S.L.U.
- Luxottica Group S.p.A.
- Oakley Inc.
- Rodenstock GmbH
- Safilo Group S.p.A.
- TEK Optical Canada
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|841
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$149.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$234.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Eyewear Market Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Percentage Change in Weekly Eye Exams, in the US, January - August: 2020 vs 2019
- Percentage Change in Weekly Sales of Lenses in the US, January - August: 2020 vs 2019
- COVID-19 Unleashes New Technology Era for Eye Care Industry
- Heightened Focus on Safety & Hygiene Presents Lucrative Avenues for Eyewear Brands
- COVID-19 to Galvanize Transition from Contact Lenses toward Eyeglasses
- Online Sales of Eyewear Products Surge Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Eyewear Retailers Bet on Virtual Try-Ons
- DTC Glasses & Contacts Brands Tap Work-from-Home Trend amid COVID-19 for Enviable Gains
- Eyeglasses: An Introduction
- Product Overview
- Lenses
- Frames
- Sunglasses
- Eye Health Awareness: A Critical Factor to Growth
- Outlook
- Prevalence of Visual Impairments Fuels Demand for Eyeglasses
- Vision Facts, Figures and Opportunities
- Number of People Requiring Vision Correction Worldwide in Billion for the Years 2015, 2020 and 2030
- World Population with Myopia and High Myopia in Millions: 2000-2030
- Number of People Affected by Select Eye Conditions: 2019
- Percentage People with Unaddressed Presbyopia by Region
- Analysis by Geographic Region
- Analysis by Product Segment
- Eyeglasses Continue to Face Strong Competition from Contact Lenses
- Global Vision Correction Market Breakdown (in %) by Category for 2020E
- Competitive Landscape
- Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Spectacle Lenses Market: 2019
- Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Spectacle Frames Market: 2019
- Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Sunglasses Market: 2019
- Recent Market Activity
- Eyeglasses - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Popular Eyewear Trends for 2020
- Rise in Myopia Rate to Benefit Demand for Eyeglasses
- Percentage of Population with Myopia: 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040, & 2050
- Prevalence (%) of Myopia by Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050
- Increased Screen Usage Among Children and Growing Risk of Myopia to Drive Gains for Eyewear Marke
- Digital Device Usage Among Kids, Tweens and Teens
- Rise in Presbyopes Drives Demand for Progressive Eye Glasses
- Increase in Digital Time Peaks the Demand for Protective Clear Glasses
- Share of Mobile Phones of the Total Internet Time: 2014-2020E
- Percentage of Internet Users Using Mobile Phone Apps by Type
- Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category for 2019
- 3D Printing Brings in Personalization of Eyeglasses
- Advancements in Frame and Lens Technologies to Aid in Betterment of Healthcare Provision
- Innovations in Reading Glasses
- Smart Glasses: An Undeniable Win Over Other Hands Free Technologies
- Global % Share Breakdown of Wearable AR Devices in the Market by Form Factor
- Select Recent Smart Glass Introductions/Innovations
- HD Glasses Designed for a Sharper Vision
- Designer Eyewear: A Hit with the Hip Crowd
- Celebrity On-Screen, Off-Screen Endorsements Drive Acceptance of Fashionable Eyewear
- Innovation: Name of the Game for Industry Players
- Online Exams for Vision: A New Route to Widen Reach
- Sports Eyewear Market: Growing Need to Protect Vision of Sportspersons to Fuel Demand
- Sunglasses Segment Continues to Add "Volume" for Eyeglasses Market
- Innovative Designs and Innovations to Boost Sunglasses Market
- Changing Lifestyle Drives Market for Sunglasses
- Eye Protection Needs Fuel Demand for Plano Sunglasses
- Popular-Priced Sunglasses Score Over Premium Category
- Growing Popularity of Replica Sunglasses
- Travel-Retail Sales of Sunglasses Continue to Grow
- Customized Corrective Lenses Grow In Popularity
- Premium Lens Market: On the Rise
- Premium Lenses Market Worldwide - Penetration Rate (%) of Photochromic Lenses in Select Countries for 2019
- Progressive Lenses Gain in Popularity
- Demand for Lightweight Frames on the Rise
- Manufacturers Unfurl Exciting and Contemporary Frames & Lenses for Seniors
- Growing Consumer Preference for Refractive Surgical Procedures Looms Ominously Over the Eyewear Market
- Distribution Dynamics
- Online Retail Growth and Digitization Trends in Eyewear industry
- Accelerating Prescription Renewal, Promoting Multiple Pair Purchase Vital for Stimulating Sales Growth
- Upgrades and Multiple Purchases Fuel Growth in Developed Markets
- Premiumization Trend and Affordable Luxury Aid Market Growth
- MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
- Favorable Demographic Trends Indicate Strong Market Potential
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Aging Population to Drive Demand for Vision Corrective Eyewear
- World Elderly Population by Region: Percentage of population aged 65 years or over for 2019, 2030, 2050 and 2100
- Table 12: Global Population Demographics (2015 & 2050): Percentage Breakdown of Population by Age Group - Below 40 Years and 40 Years & Above
- Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries Accelerate Growth Prospects
- Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
- Generation Z: An Important Demographic for Market Growth
- Number of Hours Spent on Mobile Phones by Generation Z, Millennials, Generation X Across Select Countries
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
