Contact Lenses Market Size to Hit USD 11.72 Billion by 2030 at 3.50% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Contact Lenses Market Information By Usage, Design, Material, Type, Application, Distribution Channel, And Region - Forecast till 2030", the market is projected to reach approximately USD 11.72 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.50% from 2022 to 2030

Market Synopsis

The factor that drives the global market of contact lenses during the forecast period is increased awareness concerning the benefit of disposable contact lenses, such as avoiding cleaning solution-related negative consequences, including eye discoloration. Moreover, the smart contact lenses market leading players are involved in developing awareness campaigns and establishing innovative products, which are predicted to promote the growth of daily disposables.

The eye's cornea is covered by a thin plastic or glass lens called a contact lens to treat myopia, presbyopia, or astigmatism. In addition to reducing the need for cumbersome and difficult-to-manage spectacles, contact lenses provide the added advantage of improving one's appearance. The lenses' nature, comfort, and reusability determine whether they are hard or soft. The increased popularity of these devices in emerging countries and the global rise in the frequency of refractive errors are the main factors propelling the market expansion over the forecast period. A corrective lens is preferred to correct refractive errors and compensate for visual impairments such as myopia, vision issues, presbyopia, and astigmatism. To advance technology, there has been a lot of research and development in optics and optometry. Due to developments like the release of fluid, soft contact lenses that use cutting-edge technology, the market for prescription lenses has grown.

This contact lens will have several parts, including an ultra-thin silicon microchip, an LED light, and a radio-frequency antenna sufficient for wireless energy transfer. Moreover, the interconnections are created using a thin stretchable sheet. Increase knowledge of the advantages of detachable lenses versus reusable ones, such as avoiding side effects from cleaning solutions, such as eye discoloration. The market's top players are also developing awareness campaigns and introducing cutting-edge products, which are expected to encourage the growth of daily disposables. As a result of more frequent graphic discrepancies, the market is expected to expand throughout the course of the forecast. The number of outdoor recreation is increasing, speeding up market growth.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 11.72 Billion CAGR 3.50% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Usage, Design, Material, Type, Application, Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increased awareness concerning the benefit of disposable contact lenses The prevalence of presbyopia and myopia among children and adults is continuously

Contact Lenses Market Competitive Landscape

The foremost contenders in the contact lens market are:

X-Cel Specialty Contacts

The Cooper Companies Inc.

CooperVision, Inc.

BenQ Materials Corporation

ZEISS International

SEED Co. Ltd.

EssilorLuxottica

Menicon Co., Ltd.

Abbott Medical Optics, Inc.

STAAR Surgical Company

Contact Lenses Market Trends



Drivers:

The increased prevalence of ocular problems, the rising trend to enhance aesthetics, and rising disposable incomes are further factors contributing to the expansion of the contact lens industry. Also, there has been a noticeable growth in R&D activity in optics and optometry. Many recent advancements in the business under investigation, such as novel soft contact lenses utilizing cutting-edge technology, have increased the need for contact lenses globally. The silicone hydrogel or soft lens category, which has a variety of applications, is one of the major forces behind the rise of the contact lens market. Because soft contact lenses are made of flexible, soft plastics like silicon hydrogel, they are more comfortable and easier for the eyes to adjust. It is frequently used to treat ametropia.

Moreover, they allow more oxygen to reach the cornea of the wearer. Hence, by reducing dryness and irritation, oxygen permeability improves the well-being and ease of the wearer's eye. The market under study is also anticipated to increase due to the rising number of product releases and approvals to satisfy the rising demand for corrective lenses. Uncorrected refractive errors and cataracts are the main causes of visual impairment. The incidence of range vision impairment was expected to be four times higher in low- and middle-income areas compared to high-income areas, according to the same source. So, during the predicted period, these areas could significantly increase. Thus, during the forecast period, the prevalence of visual problems is predicted to boost the contact lens market's development significantly.

Restraints:

The market development under study is anticipated to be hampered by elements, including the accessibility of alternative procedures and lens-related problems.

COVID 19 Analysis

Due to a decline in eye care consultations due to fewer people visiting hospitals and clinics, the COVID-19 pandemic substantially influenced the industry under study. Other factors related to discontinuing contact lens use included the elevated incidence of mask-associated dry eye (MADE), inadequate blinking, and reduced blink rate brought on by extended computer use. Nonetheless, the market for contact lenses is anticipated to expand significantly throughout the projected period due to widespread immunizations and a decline in COVID-19 cases. The world market for these devices was significantly affected by the appearance of COVID-19.

Major market corporations reported declining revenues from selling lenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic's effects. During the lockdown, the general public's preference for glasses over these devices was blamed for the drop in revenues. One of the key factors in the decreased use of these during the pandemic was the widespread recommendation by healthcare organizations that eyeglasses be used instead of these devices to lessen the risk of infection.

Contact Lenses Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the market includes hospitals & clinics, retail stores, and e-commerce.

By material, the market includes hydrogel, glass permeable, silicone hydrogel, hybrid, and polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA).

By type, the market includes enhanced contact lenses, opaque contact lenses, and tinted contact lenses.

By application, the market includes conventional, orthokeratology, and decorative. By design, the market includes spherical, toric, multifocal, monovision, and cosmetic.

By usage, the market includes extended wear, daily wear, and traditional wear.

Contact Lenses Market Regional Insights

Due to the rising incidence of ocular illnesses and rising consumer awareness, North America is predicted to have a sizable market share. The leading market players in this area are projected to develop more products and use more aggressive growth methods, which would help the market under study expand. Also, increased visual errors are anticipated to fuel regional market expansion. Due to the emergency measures for the closure of client facilities and the significant disruption in business activity, major market participants reported a large reduction in demand for these devices throughout the financial year. The major market companies also encountered several difficulties, including disruptions to raw materials and goods suppliers.

Europe also accounted for the second-largest share of the worldwide market. This can be ascribed to a huge patient base with eye conditions like myopia and presbyopia and the region's increased use of innovative technologies and approval processes for novel lenses. However, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to grow the fastest during the projection period. The region's increasing prevalence of visual impairment and the advancement of ocular illness diagnosis methods at the on-site laboratories of ophthalmologist clinics and hospitals are propelling the market expansion in Asian nations. Also, the rising disposable income in the region's emerging nations is creating ideal conditions for the market's expansion.

