The Rise In Gastrointestinal Disorders Will Drive The Digestive Enzyme Market In The Forecast Period As Per The Business Research Company's Digestive Enzymes Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the digestive enzyme market identifies the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders across all age groups is propelling the digestive enzymes market forward. Gastrointestinal disorders are gastrointestinal tract disorders that begin in the mouth, oesophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, and anus caused by a lack of digestive enzymes. Digestive enzymes must be taken orally as a dietary supplement or as a drug for gastrointestinal disorders. Smoking, diet and genetics, sanitation, increased antibiotic use, and changing environmental factors due to industrialization and urbanisation have all been linked to increased rates of gastrointestinal disorders. According to the American Gastroenterological Association's survey on the worldwide prevalence and burden of functional gastrointestinal disorders, published in April 2020, approximately 40.3% of 73,076 adult respondents met the diagnostic criteria for at least one functional gastrointestinal disorder (FGIDs). FGID was more common in women than in men. According to a large-scale multinational study, more than 40% of the global population has FGIDs. As a result, the rising prevalence of digestive diseases contributes to market expansion.



The global digestive enzymes market grew from $0.82 billion in 2022 to $0.89 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The digestive enzymes market is expected to grow from $1.32 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.3%.

Major players in the digestive enzymes market are Garden of Life, Biotics Research Corporation, Klaire Laboratories, Abbott Nutrition, AbbVie Inc., Allergan PLC., Johnson & Johnson Inc. Amway Corporation, Food State Inc.

Digestive enzymes market players are investing in the development of customised digestive enzymes. These customised digestive enzymes are condition-specific enzymes that may contain multiple enzymes in the same product to support digestion in digestive sensitive patients. Digestion enzyme manufacturers are developing customised digestive enzymes to aid in the digestion of various types of food. Sabinsa, a company based in the United States that sells herbal extracts, cosmeceuticals, minerals, and dietary supplements, developed DigeZyme. DigeZyme is a multi-enzyme complex that includes cellulase, lactase, amylase, lipase, and protease. It is commonly used by people who have trouble digesting carbohydrates, fats, and proteins. Companies are investing more in the development of customised digestive enzymes.

North America was the largest region in the digestive enzymes market in 2022. Middle East is expected to be the largest growing region in the global digestive enzymes market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global digestive enzymes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The global digestive enzymes market is segmented by enzyme type into carbohydrates, protease, lipase, other enzyme types; by origin into animal, fungi, microbial, plant; by application into indigestion, chronic pancreatitis, irritable bowel syndrome, other applications; by distribution channel into retail stores, online stores.

