Fatty Amines Global Market Report 2023

A., KLK OLEO, India Glycols Limited and ERCA SPA.



The global fatty amines market grew from $3.74 billion in 2022 to $4.1 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The fatty amines market is expected to grow to $5.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8%.



The fatty amines market consists of sales of fatty amines that are used in agrochemicals and personal care products.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The fatty amines are used as surfactants in various industries.Fatty amines are characterized as any variation of amine that is associated with at least eight carbon atoms in a hydrocarbon chain.



These amines are regularly placed in oleochemicals and are fabricated by the process of hydrogenation in greasy nitriles. These are obtained by hydrogenation of fatty nitriles, which are produced by the reaction between triglycerides, fatty acids, or fatty esters and ammonia with the elimination of two molecules of water at high temperature in the presence of dehydrating catalyst (such as silica gel, alumina, or iron-based catalysts).



The Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the fatty amines market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market.



The regions covered in the fatty amines market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of product types of fatty amines are primary fatty amines, secondary fatty amines, and tertiary fatty amines.Primary fatty amines are used as cationic surfactants (textile softeners, dyeing aids, anti-static agents, pigment aids, bactericides, and germicides), corrosion inhibitors, amphoteric surfactants (shampoos and detergents), asphalt emulsifiers, anticaking agents for fertilizers, releasing agents for molded rubber parts, fuel additives, and sludge inhibitors.



Different functions performed by fatty amines are emulsifiers, floatation agents, anti-caking agents, dispersants, corrosion inhibitors, and chemical intermediates. These fatty amines are used in agrochemicals, oilfield chemicals, asphalt additives, water treatment, chemical synthesis, personal care, and household.



The increasing demand for liquid detergent will propel the growth of the fatty amines market during the forecast period.Demand for liquid detergent is increasing because of the use of washing machines and dishwashers in urban areas, improvement in living standards, and changes in consumer lifestyle.



Consumers are adopting liquid detergent because of its ability to help release and break down stains in fabrics. For instance, a study conducted by Samsung Electronics UK Ltd., a UK electronics company, in November 2020, among the 2,000 UK adults, revealed that approximately two-thirds of Brits (66%) use a liquid detergent to wash their clothes in the washing machine. Thus, the rising demand for liquid detergent will boost the market growth.



The development of novel applications and technological innovation are shaping the fatty amines market.Technological innovation and the development of novel applications are important factors that help in raising demand from the industries such as fabric conditioning, paint & coatings, detergents, and mining.



For example, in November 2021, according to a research article published by European Federation for Medicinal Chemistry (EFMC), a Belgium-based non-profit organization that represents European medicinal chemistry societies, researchers have achieved the direct synthesis of multiple medium and long chain primary fatty amines in one pot with analytical yields as high as 97 % by coupling a lipase with a carboxylic acid reductase (CAR) and a transaminase (TA).This method of synthesis represents a method of producing primary fatty amines from renewable triglycerides and oils.



Additionally, a preparative reaction on a 75 mL scale for trilaurin was conducted, yielding an isolated yield of 73% to the appropriate amine.



In December 2020, Huntsman Corporation, a US-based company that manufactures and markets chemical products announced the acquisition of Gabriel Performance Products, for $250 million, to make strategic initiatives in the Advanced Materials division.This deal is expected to broaden the offering of Huntsman in a specialty portfolio that will further enhance toughening and curing agents and other additives used in a wide range of composite, adhesive, and coatings applications.



Gabriel Performance Products is a US-based chemical manufacturing company.



The countries covered in the fatty amines market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The fatty amines market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides fatty amines market statistics, including fatty amines industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a fatty amines market share, detailed fatty amines market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the fatty amines industry. This fatty amines market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

