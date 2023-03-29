Power Air Purifying Respirators Global Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030: Focus on Infection Control Spurs Demand for Respiratory Protection Equipment

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Air Purifying Respirators: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Power Air Purifying Respirators estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Full Face Mask, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Half Mask segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $785.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR



The Power Air Purifying Respirators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$785.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$408.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$298.2 Million by the year 2030.



