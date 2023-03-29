Power Air Purifying Respirators Global Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030: Focus on Infection Control Spurs Demand for Respiratory Protection Equipment

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Air Purifying Respirators: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Power Air Purifying Respirators estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Full Face Mask, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Half Mask segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $785.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR
The Power Air Purifying Respirators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$785.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$408.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$298.2 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- Allegro Industries
- Avon Rubber PLC
- Bullard
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Gentex Corporation
- Honeywell International Inc.
- ILC Dover LP
- Miller Electric Mfg. LLC
- MSA Safety Incorporated
- Optrel AG
- RSG Safety BV
- Shigematsu Works Co., Ltd.
- Sundstrom Safety AB
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|374
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$2.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- COVID-19 Pandemic Enhances Demand for Respirators in Healthcare Applications
- Power Air Purifying Respirators Emerge as Critical Tool for Respiratory Protection
- PAPR Devices Prove Effective in Providing Protection Against COVID-19 Aerosols
- Power Air Purifying Respirators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Respiratory Protection Devices: A Prelude
- Types of Respiratory Protective Equipment
- An Introduction to Powered Air Purifying Respirators
- Filters Used in PAPR System
- Operating Characteristics, and Available Variants
- Applications of PAPRs
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Full Face Mask and Industrial End-Use Segments Lead Global Market
- Developing Economies to Boost Long-Term Growth
- Competition
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Focus on Employee Safety & Health and Government Regulations to Ensure Employee Safety to Drive Market Gains
- Rise in Workplace Accidents Drives Need for Workforce Protection Devices
- Workplace-Related Accidents Bring to Light Importance of PAPRs: Breakdown of Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousands) Worldwide by Region
- Stringent Regulations Continue to Promote Adoption of Respiratory Protection Equipment
- OSHA Offers Revised Enforcement Guidance for Respiratory Protection at Industrial Facilities
- Emergence of Infectious Biohazards Enhances Demand for PAPRs
- Growing Risk of Hospital-Acquired Infections and Renewed Threat of Infectious Diseases Fuel Demand for Power Air Purifying Respirators
- Focus on Infection Control Spurs Demand for Respiratory Protection Equipment
- Microbial Contamination of PAPR during COVID-19 Outbreak
- Optimizing Supply of Powered Air-Purifying Respirators for Healthcare Practitioners
- Using PAPRs in Operating Room during COVID-19 Pandemic
- Researchers Develop PAPR Device for COVID-19 Frontline Workers
- High Risk Activities in Various Industries to Present Growth Opportunities
- Oil & Gas Sector: The Hazardous Working Environment Enhances Significance of Respiratory Safety Equipment
- Global Oil & Gas Demand Influence Growth Outlook in PAPR Market
- Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for 2015-2021E
- Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2020
- PAPRs Promise to Improve Employee Safety in Mining Industry
- Risk of Respiratory Silicosis to Drive Demand for PAPRs
- High Risk Operating Conditions of Chemical Industry and Need for Regulatory Conformance Augurs Well for PAPR Market
- PAPRs Allow Protection to Workers Against APIs in Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Sectors
- World Prescription Drug Sales (in US$ Billion) for Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Need to Protect Wastewater Treatment Workers Raises Importance of Powered Air Purifying Respirators Market
- PAPRs Find Growing Importance in Fire Services
- Property Damage (In US$ Billion) in the US Caused by Structure Fires for the Years 2010-2019
- As Pandemic Leads to Shortage of PPEs for First Responders, Open Source Model Helps Conversion of SCBA System into PAPR Equipment
- Presence of Gases & Vapors Poses Risk to Employees in Food & Beverage Facilities, Driving Demand for Respiratory Safety Devices
- Technology Developments Focused on Developing Convenient & Integrated Respiratory Protection Products to Fuel Market Prospects
- Challenges Facing PAPR Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
