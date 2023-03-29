Autoklose Announces Integration with Salesforce

Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autoklose, a VanillaSoft brand, today announced an integration with Salesforce, enabling two-way communication between the two platforms in order to sync contacts and leads, and allowing sales reps to respond to prospects more quickly and efficiently.

This integration allows users to connect Autoklose and Salesforce accounts and sync Contact and Lead data bidirectionally between platforms. In addition, each time a lead takes action in a campaign, tasks and events can be created in Salesforce, notifying the sales rep so they can respond immediately - allowing for more efficient and effective communication with sales-ready prospects.

Integrating with Salesforce allows for new actions in Autoklose, including converting, closing, creating, or updating leads in Salesforce.

This integration with Salesforce gives Autoklose users:

a 360-degree view of prospects and leads in both Salesforce and Autoklose from a single dashboard;

a way to streamline the sales process and break down information silos;

the ability to take faster action on hot leads; and

access to the most accurate and up-to-date information from both platforms.

“It happens all the time - even to the best sales reps - you end up losing a potential customer because of a long lead response time. With the sales process being split up between different tools, it’s sometimes hard to keep up to date and act quickly,” said Shawn Finder, Sales GM with Autoklose. “We know that the sooner we get in touch with prospects, the higher the chances are of success. With this integration between Autoklose and Salesforce, sales reps will now have the ability to view prospects and their actions through both platforms, and will be able to respond more quickly to close more deals.”

The integration requires Salesforce Professional Edition, and Autoklose Advanced and Accelerated Kloser subscription plans. For more information, visit https://www.autoklose.com/autoklose-salesforce-integration/.

-##-

About Autoklose

Autoklose, a VanillaSoft brand, is the first sales email automation platform powered by machine learning. The searchable database is packed with millions of verified B2B leads -- choose a niche, generate a targeted list, turn autopilot mode on, and you’re done. With Autoklose you reach decision-makers directly. Autoklose has built a well-rounded outbound sales platform that combines automated lead generation software and email drip campaign management tools with CRM integration. For more information, visit www.autoklose.com.

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft, the industry’s most successful sales engagement platform, helps sales development teams engage over 15,000,000 contacts every month. Used standalone, or in combination with existing traditional CRM systems, VanillaSoft empowers sales reps to respond to new leads faster, interact with leads more consistently, across more channels, and generate more qualified sales opportunities. Globally, thousands of users employ VanillaSoft’s queue-based sales engine and intellective routing to implement sales cadence automation resulting in substantial gains in speed-to-lead, persistency, productivity, and revenue-per-rep. VanillaSoft is a privately held company headquartered in Plano, Texas, USA, and Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com.