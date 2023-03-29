Automated Guided Vehicles Global Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2030: Focus on Implementing High Standards of Safety at Workplaces Favors the AGV Market

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Guided Vehicles: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Automated Guided Vehicles estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Forklift Truck, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tow Vehicle segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $448.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
The Automated Guided Vehicles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$448.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$661.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$431.1 Million by the year 2030.
