Nano Radiation Sensors Market Expected to Generate $482.6 Million By 2031: Says Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global nano radiation sensors market garnered $252.9 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $482.6 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $252.9 million Market Size in 2031 $482.6 million CAGR 6.8% No. of Pages in Report 293 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Surge in demand for nano radiation sensors from the automotive industry Increase in demand for radiation detection and monitoring devices Rise in demand for radiation therapy and imaging in the healthcare industry Opportunities New product developments and a significant rise in investment by prime players and government institutions Restraints High Cost associated with nano radiation sensors

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global nano radiation sensors market.

One major factor that had affected the nano radiation sensors market during the pandemic is the increased demand for medical equipment and supplies. As healthcare facilities around the world scrambled to deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases, the demand for radiation sensors for use in medical settings had increased significantly.

Radiation sensors had been used to monitor radiation exposure in healthcare workers who were treating COVID-19 patients. This led to an increase in demand for nano radiation sensors in the medical sector.

On the other hand, the pandemic had caused disruptions in the global supply chain, which led to a slight negative impact on the nano radiation sensors market. The shutdown of factories and transportation systems in many countries led to delays in the production and delivery of radiation sensors.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global nano radiation sensors market based on type, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.



Based on type, the scintillation detectors segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global nano radiation sensors market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the gas-filled detectors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.



Based on application, the healthcare segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global nano radiation sensors market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the global nano radiation sensors market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global nano radiation sensors market analyzed in the research include Mirion Technologies Inc., Fluke Corporation, First Sensor Ag, Hamamastu Photonics K.K, NIHON KESSHO KOGAKU CO., LTD., Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., Baker Hughes (General Electric), Canon Electron Tubes & Devices Co., Kromek Group PLC, PCE Instruments.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global nano radiation sensors market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders:



This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the nano radiation sensors market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing nano radiation sensors market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the nano radiation sensors market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global nano radiation sensors market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Nano Radiation Sensors Market Key Segments:



By Type:

Scintillation Detectors

Solid-state Detectors

Gas-filled Detectors

By Application:

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Security and Defense

Oil and Gas

Power Plants

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)



