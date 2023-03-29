Global Baby Feeding Bottles Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Uptake of Formula Milk Drives the Demand for Baby Feeding Bottles

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Feeding Bottles: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Baby Feeding Bottles estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Plastic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Silicone segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $464.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR



The Baby Feeding Bottles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$464.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$768.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Baby Feeding Bottles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Dampens Global Demand for Baby Feeding Bottles

Global Baby Feeding Bottles Market to Exhibit Steady Growth

Plastic Feeding Bottles Hold Major Share, while Stainless Steel and Glass to Post Fastest Growth in Global Baby Feeding Bottles Market

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Baby Feeding Bottles Market

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Global Population and Rise in Number of New Births: Opportunity Galore for Baby Feeding Bottles

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region

Global New Births (In Thousands) per Annum by Select Country

Population of Children (0-4 years) in Million for Select Countries: 2020

Technological Advancements in Baby Monitoring Devices Drive the Market Forward

Rising Women Workforce Drive Demand for Baby Feeding Bottles

Top 10 Countries Worldwide with the Highest Proportion of Working Women in the Nation's Women Population

Increasing Uptake of Formula Milk Drives the Demand for Baby Feeding Bottles

Convenience & Safety Remain Defining and Sought-After Aspects of Baby Feeding Bottles

Improved Features & Better Materials Take Center Stage

BPA-Free Baby Feeding Bottles Gain Traction

Revival in Demand for Glass Baby Bottles

Growing Parent Awareness Bodes Well for the Baby Feeding Bottles Market

Premiumization Trend Spurs Market Demand

Product Launch & Innovation: Hallmark of Global Baby Feeding Bottles Market

Rising Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer Increased Growth Prospects

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth

Urban Population Worldwide in Thousands: 1950-2050P

The Millennials Reaching Child-Bearing Age Drive Healthy Market Growth

Table 3: Global Millennial Population by Region (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North America, Europe, China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of World

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Developing Countries: 2020

Rising Popularity of Online Retailing Lends Traction to Market Growth

Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown by Consumer Preferences

Use of Social Media for Marketing Expands Market Reach

Growing Awareness about Benefits of Breastfeeding - A Market Restraint

