Global Countertops Market Report 2022 to 2028: Increasing Spending on Renovating and Repairing Buildings Drives Growth

The Global Countertops Market size is expected to reach $187.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.0% CAGR during the forecast period.



A countertop is a raised surface part of a counter used to set items down or serve food. A collection of chairs or stools frequently surrounds counters to provide sitting. A countertop is a fundamental piece of furniture used in kitchens, labs, retail spaces, restrooms, and offices supported by cabinets.

Per their functionality, durability, beauty, and necessities, such as built-in appliances for the appropriate application, countertops are made from various materials. Due to their numerous uses and extensive utilities, countertops will likely generate significant revenue during the anticipated time.



The demand for contemporary worktops installed over cabinets and low-height furniture has increased due to recent technological advancements in the building sector. The construction business utilizes advanced tools, heavy machinery, mobile applications, robotics, drones, and 3D printing to supply cutting-edge and unique functionality items around the globe.

Current countertop industry trends include using rust-free concrete, tactile and leather surfaces, recycled wood, eco-friendly composite stone, and non-porous laminates as cabinet-building materials.



Also, shortly, the kitchen cabinetry industry will increase significantly due to the leading companies' use of customer-driven marketing tactics. It is feasible to meet the demand for diverse business segments effectively and efficiently with cutting-edge materials for cabinet construction. So, the demand for designer goods is driven by consumers' desire for hip designs that will make their kitchens, baths, or offices aesthetically current and highly useful.



The world's continually growing restaurant business and urbanization will generate tremendous demand for cutting-edge items. In addition, the market is expanding due to the rising demand in the cabinetry industry for high-quality manufactured stones. It is expected that seamlessly finished quartz will be used to build kitchen countertops worldwide, making it a popular material on the market.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 effect has caused misery and continued for some time in 2020 and 2021. The instant shutdown halted the primary centers for mining, fabrication, and construction, severely impeding worldwide production. The demand has shifted to basic items due to the closure of factories, construction sites, hotels, and other businesses, which has hampered the expansion of the countertops market. Furthermore, countertop production has drastically declined due to labor limitations and a lack of raw materials in several countries. In addition, trade restrictions have impacted the supply chain for countertops.



Market Growth Factors

Increasing spending on renovating and repairing buildings



With its expanding applications in the residential and commercial sectors, such as modular kitchens and beautiful shelves for toiletries in opulent bathrooms, countertops play a significant role. Due to the increased demand for engineered and natural stone in the construction of new buildings, major countertop manufacturers are concentrating on creating a variety of materials.

In addition, work platforms are in greater demand due to investments made by construction companies worldwide to renovate existing structures. The regional market would expand as a result of this factor.



Growing urbanization across the globe



The portrayal of consumers' lifestyles through home decor is thought to be successful. Both the developed and emerging regional markets are seeing growth in this. Globalization and increasing urbanization are the main causes of this. The need for these products to improve home interiors is increasing as urbanization spreads throughout regional countries like India.

The need for new styles to make their kitchens, bathrooms, or offices aesthetically current with hyper-functionality has increased, which will lead to an expansion in the countertops market.



Market Restraining Factor

Hazardous radiations produced by granite



Granite contains naturally occurring radioactive materials that can release minute amounts of gamma and beta radiation, which can hinder the use of the product. Government agencies all around the world have put in place some norms and restrictions governing the radiation levels in granite in order to assure safety.

To decrease the impact of hazardous radiations from the granite integrated into the house, the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has set the safety threshold for radon gas levels in the household at four epicures. It has a comparable lung cancer risk as smoking half a pack of cigarettes. As a result, the expansion of the countertop market would be constrained throughout the anticipated time period by dangerous radiations from natural granite stone.

Scope of the Study

By Application

Kitchen

Bathroom

Others

By End-user

Residential

Commercial

By Material

Granite

Solid Surface

Engineered Quartz

Laminate

Marble

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Masco Corporation

Cambria Company LLC

Aristech Surfaces LLC (Trinseo PLC)

Wilsonart LLC

Caesarstone Ltd.

Formica Group (Broadview Holding)

Cosentino Global, S.L.U.

MS International, Inc.

Dal-Tile Corporation (Mohawk Industries, Inc.)

Rosskopf + Partner AG (Hope Bearer Foundation)

