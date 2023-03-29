Global Blepharoplasty Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8%

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blepharoplasty Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Gender, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Blepharoplasty Market size is expected to reach $5.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.0% CAGR during the forecast period.



Sagging eyelids, drooping eyelids, and other irregularities and deformities of the eyelids are often treated by blepharoplasty to enhance the eyes' look and eyesight. In addition, by removing excess fatty deposits, blepharoplasty may reduce puffiness around the eyes.

Due to the skin's progressive lack of elasticity, wrinkles and drooping skin around the eyelids are typical indicators of aging. As a result, the market for blepharoplasty is partly influenced by the growing number of people over 65 and their consequent preference for less invasive surgical procedures.



The incidence of visual impairment is increasing as the senior population grows, and blepharoplasty demand is rising along with it. Also, the incidence of visual impairment brought on by diseases like dermatochalasis is rising, which fuels market expansion. Due to visual field problems, dermatochalasis makes it harder to perform basic visual activities, including reading and primary sight.



Moreover, lower eyelid sagging makes it such that the lower eyelashes brush against the eye, causing discomfort, redness, and possibly corneal injury. These problems in the elderly cause more mobility impairment and fewer visual sights. Also, the market is expanding due to the availability of better facilities, the rising demand for cosmetic surgery from the sizable millennial and elderly populations, and the increase in the use of cutting-edge methods and tools.



The significant rise in older adults in nations like China, Brazil, and India, which drive the expansion of the market, has led to an increase in demand for blepharoplasty surgery outside of industrialized countries. Also, the rise in the number of celebrities and the desire for everyone, regardless of gender, to appear attractive has raised the demand for cosmetic procedures like rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, abdominoplasty, and others, which further fuels the market growth.



Market Growth Factors

Advancements in the blepharoplasty sector



It is projected that growth would be sparked by the rising frequency of eye-related disorders, especially in the senior population. In addition, the demand for blepharoplasty treatments has increased due to the growth in eye problems such as drooping eyes, blurry vision, and wrinkles around the eyes.

Therefore, in the end, demand will rise during the predicted period. Also, the industry is expanding due to consumer desire for improved aesthetics.

In addition, because of their many benefits over traditional techniques, doctors are increasingly embracing non-surgical treatments like blepharoplasty. Throughout the foreseeable term, these technological advancements are anticipated to fuel the blepharoplasty market.



More people are using cosmetic treatments



The proliferation of numerous social media platforms results from the accessibility of cell phones, tablets, computers, and internet connectivity. Social media sites like Instagram and YouTube have allowed users to communicate with others all around the globe. Also, social media significantly impacts viewers' adoption of contemporary trends.

For example, it has been seen establishing beauty standards for individuals of all genders, including men and women. Women's bodies are depicted on social media as very slender, while men's are portrayed as muscle-bound, scar-free, and flawless. This will fuel the expansion of the blepharoplasty market throughout the projection period.



Market Restraining Factors

Potential blepharoplasty procedure complications



Infection, insomnia, and even modest postoperative trauma are risk factors for postoperative wound dehiscence. Skin sutures with 6-0 prolene imbricating levator or pretarsal tissue are suggested for an upper lid blepharoplasty. Upper lid blepharoplasty results could be better using silk and absorbable sutures. There is a chance of tissue response or dehiscence with absorbable upper lid sutures buried or placed in the skin. Sutures are removed on days 7 or 8 after a CO2 laser incision, which requires 7 days to heal.



Scope of the Study

By Type

Upper Eyelid

Lower Eyelid

Combination Eyelid Surgery

By Gender

Female

Male

By End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centre

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Medtronic PLC

Sisram Medical Ltd (Fosun Pharma)

AbbVie, Inc.

LightScalpel, Inc

Surgical Holdings

GRAND AESPIO, INC.

London Bridge Plastic Surgery

Medline Industries, Inc.

Lumenis Be Ltd.

