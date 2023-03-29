Martela Corporation's Board of Directors Organizational Meeting

English Finnish

The Board of Directors elected by Martela Corporation's Annual General Meeting had its organizational meeting after the Annual General Meeting and elected from among its members Johan Mild as the Chairman and Katarina Mellström as the Vice Chairman of the Board. Johan Mild was elected as the Chairman and Jan Mattson and Katarina Mellström were elected as the members of the HR and Compensation Committee. Anni Vepsäläinen was elected as the Chairman and Hanna Mattila and Eero Martela as members of the Audit Committee.



The Board has evaluated the independence of its members according to the Finnish Corporate Governance Code and determined that Eero Martela, Hanna Mattila, Jan Mattsson, Katarina Mellström, Johan Mild and Anni Vepsäläinen are independent of the company and that Jan Mattson, Katarina Mellström, Johan Mild and Anni Vepsäläinen are independent of the company's largest shareholders.

