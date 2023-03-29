Feedback Management Software Global Market to 2028: Rising Artificial Intelligence (AI) Usage in Customer Engagement Drives Growth

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Feedback Management Software Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Type, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Feedback Management Software Market size is expected to reach $17.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 11.7% CAGR during the forecast period.



Feedback management software is defined as a system of software and processes. Enterprises, non-profit organizations, and all other such entities can manage and implement feedback surveys centrally while ensuring the distribution of authority and analysis with the help of feedback management software.

It is ideally an online platform designed to gather, share, and analyze feedback data so that strategic decisions can be made for further improvements.



All potential facets of the business, workplace, or enterprise could be significantly impacted by these systems. Since it is real data, it may be utilized proactively to address problems with how the services, products, or workplace are performing. Feedback management software has a variety of uses in many industrial verticals as a result of ensuring, defending, and improving the customer experience.



Increasing on-demand business models and new opportunities for feedback management systems are fueled by growing digital transformation activities across companies and CRM software integration. Also, the market is expanding due to the rising desire for tailored client experiences.



Moreover, during the projected period, the market is anticipated to benefit from increased deployment of artificial intelligence (AI)in boosting consumer engagement as well as from the untapped opportunities of emerging economies. Corporations have been compelled to make strategic efforts to accelerate the expansion of the feedback management software sector globally due to the rising popularity of the on-demand business model and the rising acceptance of the omnichannel shopping experience.



Market Growth Factors

Rising artificial intelligence (ai) usage in customer engagement



The use of feedback management software is becoming increasingly widespread due to the increasing acceptance of cutting-edge technology and digital solutions for enhancing customer engagement.

This software application has a radical and revolutionary impact on the international market for customer experience because it makes it possible to continuously monitor client reviews and feedback throughout the value chain. Also, AI technology has greatly progressed in virtually every business field, from boosting consumer confidence to eventually showing clients the best goods option.



Increasing instances of digitization and automation throughout businesses



To achieve operational optimization and better customer experience, businesses of all sizes, from multinationals to start-ups, are gradually increasing their integration of digital technology. This is needed in order to enhance the customer experience. In addition, the initiatives for digital transformation are born out of specific problems, the requirements of business and innovation, and the growth requirements on the client side of the organization.

These issues are typically brought on by the growing significance of an end-to-end user experience investment approach, which, in turn, is generating the necessity for the adoption of feedback management software.



Market Restraining Factor

Increasing concerns about data privacy and security



Concerns about data security and theft have been brought to light due to the widespread deployment of feedback management software. In addition, there has been an uptick in the number of cybersecurity problems reported in feedback management platforms and other digital tools, which is expected to hinder sales.

Additionally, an increase in the use of feedback management solutions that are hosted in the cloud has led to an increase in the danger of security of data and privacy concerns. This is due to a wide variety of organizations now moving their operations to the cloud, as well as an increase in the number of incidents of security threats.

Scope of the Study

By Component

Software (Without Services)

Services

By Type

Customer

Employee

Others

By Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical

Retail & Ecommerce

BFSI

Travel & Hospitality

Education

Government & Public Sector

IT & Telecom

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Others

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Engagedly, Inc.

Momentive Global Inc.

Alchemer LLC (KKR & Co. Inc.)

Qualtrics International Inc.

Explorance Inc.

Pageproof.com Limited

Survey Analytics LLC

UserVoice, Inc.

Filecamp AG

ProofHub LLC

