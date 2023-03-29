New York, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Carbon Nanotube Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316153/?utm_source=GNW

The global carbon nanotube market grew from $3.63 billion in 2022 to $4.28 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The carbon nanotube market is expected to grow to $7.75 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.0%.



The carbon nanotube refer to the hybridized carbon atoms that are arranged in hexagonal that consist of cylindrical large molecules, which can be formed by a rolling single sheet of graphene or a double sheet of graphene. They possess strong structural, mechanical, and electronic properties, due to their nano-sized physical attributes such as small size and low mass.



North America was the largest region in the carbon nanotube market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the carbon nanotube market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of carbon nanotubes include single-walled nanotubes, double-walled nanotubes, and multi-walled nanotubes.The single-walled nanotubes refer to the one-dimensional, cylindrically shaped allotropes of carbon with a high surface area to aspect ratio (length to diameter ratio).



The physical attributes of single-walled carbon nanotubes include diameters between 0.7 and 1.0 nm (nanometer), and lengths ranging between a few nano meters to micro meters. These carbon nanotubes are manufactured from arc discharge, laser ablation, chemical vapor deposition, catalytic chemical vapor disposition, high-pressure carbon monoxide, CoMoCAT, floating catalyst, and others. They are used in electronics & semiconductors, energy & storage, chemical materials & polymers, medical, structural composite applications, and others.



Increasing demand for lightweight and low carbon-emitting vehicles is expected to drive the carbon nanotube market.In the automotive industry, carbon nanotubes are widely used as electrically conductive additives in automotive plastics for fuel systems, as a reinforcement material in vehicle production and others.



The companies operating in the automotive sectors are increasingly investing in innovative materials such as carbon nanotubes to develop lightweight and low carbon-emitting vehicles.According to the study published by Loughborough University, in order to meet the current emission targets and adopt the latest innovative engine technologies, automotive companies are expected to reduce the current weight of the car by 25%.



Therefore, the rise in demand for lightweight and low carbon-emitting vehicles is expected to boost the carbon nanotube market during the forecast period.



The continuous R&D activities to capture applications such as glass-ceramic, structural steel, and others is a key trend gaining popularity in the carbon nanotube market.The companies operating in the carbon nanotubes market are increasingly investing in R&D activities for the development of innovative carbon nanotubes to meet the fast-growing demand from various end-use industries and strengthen their market position.



For instance, OCSiAl, a Luxembourg-based nanotechnology company is planning to invest $300 million in the establishment of a new graphene development center, which will be focused on developing innovative carbon nanotube technologies for niche industries such as batteries, industrial coatings and other end-use industries.



In January 2020, Cabot Corporation, an American-based specialty chemicals and performance materials company acquired Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials Co., Ltd (SUSN) for $115 Million. With this acquisition, the Cobot company is focused on the development of a world-class solution for customers and establishing a comprehensive range of products. Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials Co., Ltd (SUSN) is a China-based company involved in the manufacturing and distribution of carbon nanotubes and dispersions to lithium-ion battery manufacturers across the globe.



The countries covered in the carbon nanotube market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



