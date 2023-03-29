2023 Development Trends of AI Chip Products and Strategies of Leading Brands Featuring AMD, Apple, Google, IBM, Intel, Nvidia, Samsung, Supermicro, Tesla, TSMC, Volkswagen, Volvo, & Xilinx

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development Trends of AI Chip Products and Strategies of Leading Brands" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on three areas: types of AI chips, characteristics of neural network chips, and strategies of major brands.

Neural network chip technology is a branch of AI (Artificial Intelligence) that uses large-scale ICs (Integrated Circuits) to simulate the neural patterns of the human brain in a systematic way.

The technology can guide computers to process data in a way that is similar to a human brain. The neural pattern system is modeled after how the biological neural system is made up, how signals are transmitted, and how it processes and stores information.

This involves electronic circuit materials, components, circuit simulation, circuit design, computing architecture, algorithms, and system engineering simulation.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Types of AI Chip Products



2. Characteristics and Development Trends of Neural Network Chips

2.1 Neural Network Systems Can Mimic Human Brain Using VLSI

2.2 Neural Network Chips Enables More Powerful AI Applications Through Deep Learning Algorithms



3. Strategies of Leading Brands in Different Applications

3.1 GPU-centric NVIDIA Xavier Chip Dedicated to Supporting Autonomous Driving

3.2 AMD Instinct Chips Committed to Improving Computing Performance

3.3 The Acquisition of Xilinx by AMD Helps Fill AMD's FPGA Product Gap

3.4 Intel Launches Agilex with F/I/M Series Targeting Different Applications Following the Acquisition of Altera

3.5 Intel Introduces NPU Products to Collaborate with Partners for the Development of Neural Network Computing

3.6 Apple and Samsung Incorporate NPU in Their Mobile Processors

3.7 Tesla's Autonomous Driving Chips Uses an NPU as Computing Core



4. Analyst's Perspective



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AMD

Apple

Google

IBM

Intel

Nvidia

Samsung

Supermicro

Tesla

TSMC

Volkswagen

Volvo

Xilinx

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oahscj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.