New York, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Natural Skin Care Products Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316135/?utm_source=GNW

, Bare Essentials, Burt’s Bees, Aveda Corporation, The Hain Celestial Group, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Yves Rocher, Weleda, and Aubrey Organics.



The global natural skin care products market grew from $17.78 billion in 2022 to $19.37 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The natural skin care products market is expected to grow to $27.71 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.4%.



The natural skincare products market consists of sales of facial care products including cleansers and moisturizers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The natural skincare products are used as cosmetic products on human skin and considered safer as compared to synthetic skin care products. Natural skincare products consist of botanical ingredients and are free of synthetic fragrances, dyes, sulfates, and petrochemical ingredients such as phthalates, parabens, petrolatum, and others, unlike regular skincare products.



Western Europe was the largest region in the natural skin care products market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the natural skin care products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of natural skin care products include facial care and body care.Natural facial care refers to skin products that are used for cleaning the skin on the face and neck.



Facial care products include lotions, serums, face wash and more, made up of natural ingredients. They are characterized based on price range into mass and premium, and they are distributed through direct selling, hypermarket & supermarkets, e-commerce, specialty stores, and others.



The increasing awareness about the benefits of natural products is expected to propel the growth of the natural skincare products market.Natural skin care products are gaining popularity due to their several health and therapeutic benefits on the human skin.



These natural skincare products contain Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Resveratrol, alpha-hydroxyl acid, and other natural compounds derived from plant sources, which help the body to function at optimal levels and make them easy to use.Moreover, these products are easier on the skin as they do not contain chemical compounds and synthetic ingredients such as artificial fragrance, dyes, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and other petrochemical substances present in, unlike regular skincare products which are harsh on the skin.



Additionally, the shifting in choice of preference of the public from regular skin care products to natural skin care products due to the rise in concern for animals harmed during the manufacturing process of regular skin products has led to increased utilization of natural skin care products.For instance, according to the survey conducted by Nielsen in 2021, more than 73% of respondents intended to purchase only products with minimal environmental impact and 43% of respondents are willing to purchase only all-organic or natural products.



Therefore, increasing awareness about natural products is expected to boost demand for natural skin care products during the forecast period.



The growing use of e-commerce to distribute products and maintain exclusivity is a key trend gaining popularity in the natural skincare products market.Major cosmetic brands are making the switch from chemical and synthetic skincare products to naturally sourced products.



These major brands generally sell their products in offline and retail stores but are increasingly looking to expand online.In the wake of the pandemic, the social distancing norms that arose with it, forced offline stores to be shut down.



Organizations had to shift towards e-commerce to sell their products and saw great success in it with certain brands selling their products online, exclusively, and more major companies beginning to adopt e-commerce as a distribution channel due to their easy accessibility, wider reach, and personalized options.For instance, in 2021, Dr.



Botanicals, a US-based natural skincare brand launched their products on Walgreen’s website through a marketing campaign including paid online advertising, influencers, media relations, and social media.



In 2020, L’Oreal, a French personal care company acquired Thayers Natural Remedies for an undisclosed amount.Through the partnership L’Oreal will collaborate with Thayers Natural Remedies to strengthen its skincare product portfolio in the natural skincare care division and further develops its skincare business all around the world and help complement its North American skincare brand portfolio.



Thayers Natural Remedies, a US-based natural skincare brand of Henry Thayer Company.



The countries covered in the natural skin care products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The natural skin care products market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides natural skin care products market statistics, including natural skin care products industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a natural skin care products market share, detailed natural skin care products market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the natural skin care products industry. This natural skin care products market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316135/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________