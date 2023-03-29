Notification of executives and related parties transactions with Nilfisk shares

In accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Nilfisk has received the following notification from executives and/or their related parties’ regarding transactions in Nilfisk shares.



This notification is an ‘Initial notification’ regarding the purchase of 4,000 shares in Nilfisk by Chief Operations Officer at Nilfisk Holding A/S Petros Kapelles. The shares have been purchased on March 20, 2023 at a total price of 499,600 DKK.





For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm +45 2555 6337

Media Relations: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007





1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Petros Kapelles

2.

Reason for notification

a)

Occupation / title

Chief Operations Officer

b)

Initial notification /amendment

Initial notification

3.

Further information on the issuer of the securities in question

a)

Name

Nilfisk Holding A/S

b)

LEI code

529900FSU45YYVLKB451

4.

Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument /

Securities code

Shares

Nilfisk Holding (NLFSK) - ISIN DK0060907293

b)

Transaction type

Purchase of shares to market price

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)





Price Volume DKK 124.90 per share 4,000 shares

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

Volume: 4,000

Price: DKK 499,600 in total

e)

Date of the transaction

March 20, 2023

f)

Market place of the transaction



Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)

Attachment