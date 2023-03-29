Global Lipidomic Equipment Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.7%

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lipidomic Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Offering, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The lipidomic equipment market is projected to reach US$ 2,662.67 million by 2028 from US$ 1,025.38 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2028.

The growth of the market is attributed to the technological advancements in mass spectrometry and growing applications of lipidomic in biomedical sciences. However, premium product pricing hampers the lipidomic equipment market growth. Lipidomics are an emerging field of biological science that involves the analysis of lipids. Lipidomics involves system-level quantitation and identification of several networks and pathways of cellular lipids and interaction with other proteins and moieties.

The need for accurate disease diagnosis, growth in demand for personalized medicine, technological advancements in lipidomic, and huge investments from the public and private sectors for R&D activities are anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.



Based on type, the lipidomic equipment market is segmented into targeted and untargeted. The targeted segment projected to hold the larger share of the market in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By offerings, the lipidomic equipment market is segmented into MS-based lipidomic technique, assays for lipid metabolism, lipid flux using heavy isotope-labeled precursors, software and services.

The MS-based lipidomic technique, assays for lipid metabolism segment projected to hold the larger share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. By services, the lipidomic technique market is segmented into biomarker identification, bioinformation analysis and data interpretation, molecular analysis of a broad (Phospho) Lipids (Lipid Fingerprinting), Semiquantitative and Quantitative Analysis, Lipid Flux Studies.

The biomarker identification segment projected to hold the larger share of the market in 2021 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the lipidomic equipment market during the forecast period. By end user, the lipidomic equipment market is categorized into molecular research, cellular research, clinical research, tissue and organ research, data research, organism research, technical services and prototyping, production, and others.



In March 2022, Lipotype GmbH, Lund University, and the Twincore Centre for Experimental and Clinical Infection Research, together, demonstrated that the measurement of lipids in the blood could be used for predicting the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disorders. Researchers from this group believe lipidome analysis is likely to emerge as a faster and cheaper method for the diagnosis of these diseases, compared to traditional assays.

In February 2022, researchers from the Peking University Health Science Center in Beijing performed liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LCMS)-based targeted lipidomic assay on 311 study participants. This study represents the potential application of Lung Cancer Artificial Intelligence Detector v2.0 for lipidomic-based large-scale population screening, particularly for populations with a high risk of lung cancer. The researchers identified nine lipid profiles associated with early-stage lung cancer during this study.



The biopharmaceutical industry invests enormously in research and development. China and India, together, generate a huge demand for lipidomic equipment due to the large number of projects that are underway in several end-user industries in these countries. Further, key market players are establishing new R&D and innovation centers in Asian countries and collaborating with local players to harness opportunities provided by these countries.

For instance, Shimadzu (China) Co., Ltd. established the China MS Center was at its Beijing branch in October 2015 to conduct research and development activities. The development is aimed at increasing the market share of its mass spectrometer brand, as well as to promote joint research and development projects in the country.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 267 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1025.38 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2662.67 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological Advancements in Mass Spectrometry

Growing Applications of Lipidomics in Biomedical Sciences

Restraints

Premium Product Pricing

Opportunities

Escalating Government & Market Players Investment in Emerging Countries

Future Trends

Fully Automated Lipidomics Equipment

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Thermofisher Scientific

Creative Proteomics

IonBench

Shimadzu Europe GMbH

Bruker

Agilent Technologies Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Sciex

Metabolon, Inc.

Cayman Chemical

