Calcium Peroxide Global Market Report 2023

The global calcium peroxide market grew from $2.63 billion in 2022 to $2.93 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The calcium peroxide market is expected to grow to $4.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.3%.



The calcium peroxide market consists of sales of calcium peroxide that is used as clarifying agent and deodorizing agent.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The calcium peroxide refer to an inorganic compound with the formula CaO2.Calcium peroxide is an industrial chemical formed when calcium salts and hydrogen peroxide are combined.



Calcium peroxide is almost insoluble in water, but when it comes into touch with it, it hydrolyses and releases oxygen.When calcium peroxide is exposed to acid, it decomposes into hydrogen peroxide.



It has superior oxidizing agent properties, making it suited for usage in agricultural sectors to maintain soil quality and produce productivity.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the calcium peroxide market in 2022.The Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the calcium peroxide market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main grade types of calcium peroxide are food and industrial.Food grade products are defined as a material made of substances that are safe and suitable for their intended use, do not alter the composition of the food, and do not transfer hazardous or toxic compounds into the food it holds.



The various applications of calcium peroxide include seed disinfectants, bleaching agents, dough conditioners, oxidizing agents, intermediary chemicals, and other applications. It is used by different end-use industries such as food and beverage, agriculture, mining, pharmaceuticals, paper, and pulp, among others.



The rise in the oral healthcare industry is expected to propel the growth calcium peroxide market.Oral hygiene is the practice of keeping one’s mouth clean and free from disease and other problems by regular brushing of the teeth and cleaning between the teeth.



The rising frequency of dental disorders, the increasing number of practicing dentists on a global scale, and technical developments in oral care products are the primary drivers driving the oral healthcare market.Calcium peroxide is used as a whitening agent in oral care products which helps the tooth enamel renewing the teeth while they are being whitened.



For instance, according to Dentistry IQ, a US-based information provider of oral health, the global oral care industry was valued at $53 billion in 2020, and it is expected to grow to $96 billion by the end of 2031. Thus, the growing oral healthcare industry drives the calcium peroxide market.



The rising demand for food is expected to propel the growth of the calcium peroxide market.The major factors for increasing demand for food are population growth and the rising incomes of individuals.



Calcium peroxide is commonly utilized as a dough conditioner in the baking business.It has a variety of uses, the most common of which is in the production of bread.



For instance, according to agricultural economic insight, a US-based provider of key agricultural economy trends, there is an increase in demand for bread in the US in 2021. The fresh bread and rolls category grew 6.1% to $15.0 billion in sales in 2021— the strongest sales growth in any essential food category. Thus, the increase in demand for food will support the calcium peroxide market.



In February 2020, Evonik Industries AG, a German-based chemical company acquired Peroxychem for $640 million.With this acquisition, Evonik aimed to enter the environmentally friendly disinfectants market.



Peroxychem is a US-based company that manufactures chemical products and pesticides.



The countries covered in the calcium peroxide market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The calcium peroxide market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides calcium peroxide market statistics, including calcium peroxide industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a calcium peroxide market share, detailed calcium peroxide market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the calcium peroxide industry. This calcium peroxide market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

