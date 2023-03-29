New York, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chromatography Resins Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313446/?utm_source=GNW





The global chromatography resins market grew from $2.49 billion in 2022 to $2.69 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The chromatography resins market is expected to grow to $3.73 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5%.



The chromatography resins market are used to capture and polish monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), antibody fragments, vaccines, and other biomolecules using a stationary phase. The mobile phase drives the sample and the chromatography resins in the stationary phase allowing its purification.



North America was the largest region in the chromatography resins market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market.



The regions covered in the chromatography resins market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main chromatography resins product types include native and synthetic.Native chromatography resins refer to chromatography resins made from natural polymers such as agarose, cellulose, and dextran.



The different technology Types include affinity chromatography, anion exchange chromatography, cation exchange chromatography, size exclusion, and hydrophobic interaction, which are used in applications such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology, food and beverage, water and environmental analysis, and others.



The rising prevalence of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the chromatography resins market.Monoclonal antibodies are targeted cancer therapies used to treat cancer and chromatography resins are media used to capture and polish monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), and other biomolecules.



The increasing prevalence of cancer is thus expected to increase the demand for chromatography resins. According to the GLOBOCAN 2020, an online database providing global cancer statistics estimates, the global cancer burden is expected to be 28.4 million cases in 2040, a 47% rise from 2020. Hence, the rising prevalence of cancer is expected to generate more demand for cancer therapies, increasing the monoclonal antibodies demand and thus driving the market for chromatography resins.



Technological advancements are shaping the chromatography resins market.For instance, in 2021, Purolite, a UK manufacturer of resin-based chromatography separation, purification, and extraction technologies launched the first protein A alkaline stable resin, designed to address the purification of pH-sensitive antibodies or other Fc-containing proteins.



The company has deployed jetting technology that produces uniform size agarose beads with a very narrow particle size distribution. Results have indicated a 70% increase in yield when compared to conventional protein A resins along with an improved host cell protein clearance, which reduces the burden on future downstream steps.



In December 2021, a US-based water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions company, Ecolab acquired Purolite for $3.7 billion. Through this acquisition, Ecolab aims at major global growth by further improving end-product safety and quality to critical key customers in the life sciences and industrial markets. Purolite is a UK-based manufacturer of resin-based chromatography separation, purification, and extraction technologies company.



The countries covered in the chromatography resins market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The chromatography resins market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides chromatography resins market statistics, including chromatography resins industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a chromatography resins market share, detailed chromatography resins market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the chromatography resins industry.

