Superabsorbent Polymers Global Market Report 2023

The global superabsorbent polymers market grew from $8.63 billion in 2022 to $9.19 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The superabsorbent polymers market is expected to grow to $11.73 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.



The superabsorbent polymer market consists of sales of cross-linked polyacrylamides and polyacrylates and cellulose- or starch-acrylonitrile graft copolymers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The superabsorbent polymer refer to a water-absorbing polymer that can absorb and retain extremely large amounts of a liquid relative to its mass. It is used as an absorbent for water and aqueous solutions for diapers, adult incontinence products, feminine hygiene products, and similar applications.



Asia- Pacific was the largest region in the superabsorbent polymers market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market.



The regions covered in the superabsorbent polymers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of superabsorbent polymers are sodium polyacrylate, polyacrylate/polyacrylamide, and copolymers.Sodium polyacrylate refers to the superabsorbent polymers that contain sodium atoms and distributes equally between the network and the water.



The different superabsorbent polymer production methods include suspension polymerization, solution polymerization, and gel polymerization which are used for applications such as personal hygiene, packaging, construction, oil and gas, and other applications.



Increasing awareness about personal hygiene and cleanliness is driving the superabsorbent polymers market.Superabsorbent polymers are primarily used as absorbents for water and aqueous solutions for diapers, adult incontinence products, feminine hygiene products, and similar applications.



Thus, the increasing awareness about personal hygiene and cleanliness is expected to drive the market. For instance, 55% of Indian consumers intend to buy more personal hygiene and safety products because of the COVID-19 pandemic, hence aiding market growth during the period.



Strategic collaboration between companies are shaping the superabsorbent polymers market.Companies in the superabsorbent polymers market are focusing on strategic collaborations to expand their market share.



For instance, in 2020, Japan-based chemical manufacturing company, Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. collaborated with Japanese consumer goods company, LiveDo Corporation, and Japanese diaper recycling company, Total Care System Co., Ltd. to jointly develop a variety of technologies for recycling superabsorbent polymers (SAPs) in used diapers. The technology can be applied to a wide variety of SAPs distributed worldwide and promote recycling disposable diapers.



In August 2021, Danimer Scientific, Inc., a US-based manufacturer of biopolymers acquired Novomer, Inc. for $152 million. The acquisition is expected to accelerate Danimer Scientific’s strategy to deliver their clients with high-quality biopolymer products. Novomer, Inc. is a US-based chemical conversion technology developing company.



The countries covered in the superabsorbent polymers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The superabsorbent polymers market includes detailed superabsorbent polymers market segments, market trends and opportunities.

