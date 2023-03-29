Hybrid Software Group PLC: Amendment to 2023 reporting calendar

PRESS RELEASE – REGULATED INFORMATION

AMENDMENT TO 2023 REPORTING CALENDAR

Cambridge (UK), 29 March 2023 (18:00 CEST): Hybrid Software Group (Euronext: HYSG) amends the date of publication of its annual report and financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2022 (“Annual Report”) to 12 April 2023.

The amendment is necessary because the Company’s UK auditor, KPMG LLP, is waiting for the final stage of its accreditation from the Belgian Finance Ministry. As a consequence, the Company will now publish the Annual Report before the market opens on 12 April 2023.

The reporting calendar for 2023 will now be:

12 April 2023 Annual report and accounts for the year ending 31 December 2022



4 May 2023 Quarterly trading update for the quarter ending 31 March 2023



27 July 2023 Condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ending 30 June 2023 26 October 2023 Quarterly trading update for the quarter and nine months ending 30 September 2023

Pro forma financial highlights for the twelve months ended 31 December 2022

Revenue for the year was €46.69 million (2021: €48.56 million)

EBITDA for the year was €10.90 million, or 23% of revenue (2021: €12.21 million)

Annual General Meeting

Due to the unavoidable delay in releasing the Annual Report, the date of the annual general meeting (“AGM”) will be delayed by two weeks. The Company expects to hold its AGM on Wednesday 24 May 2023 in Cambridge, United Kingdom. The meeting’s timing, venue, and final agenda will be provided in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

About Hybrid Software Group

Through its operating subsidiaries, Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen, and hundreds of packaging printers, trade shops, and converters worldwide.

Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are colour technology experts ColorLogic, printing software developers Global Graphics Software, enterprise software developer HYBRID Software, 3D design and modelling software developers iC3D, the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet and pre-press workflow developer Xitron.

Contacts