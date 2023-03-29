Global Grant Management Software Market to 2032: Featuring Netiquette, Workday, Ecivis, Smarterselect, Blackbaud and Sage Intacct Among Others

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grant Management Software Market - Size & Forecasting to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Grant management entails all administrative tasks required to manage grant reporting, funding, and programme execution. Grant management software is a programme or application that assists fund- seeking organisations, such as universities and non-profit organisations, in managing and automating the entire grant process. The grant process management administrator must adhere to the current donor standards.



Government organisations and other government bodies are currently known to struggle with managing both federal and non-federal grants. To comply with changes and demands in federal regulations, they require advanced technologies. As a result, these federal and non-federal organisations are increasingly using grant management software to manage their grants.

Additionally, grant management software assists organisations in gathering complex online data and provides both online and grant-tracking functionality in a single package.



The increasing demand for grant management and donor management software among enterprises to streamline the application process, efficiently build descriptions of several funding programmes operated by each funder, and report on outcomes is driving the global grant management software market.

Grant management software enables organisations to effectively monitor the quality and speed of various procedures such as reporting, monitoring, and audits, as well as improve accounting performance.



The global grant management software market report has been segmented by platform, function, component, end user, deployment type, organization size and region.



Based on platform, this market is bifurcated into web, mobile, ios, android and windows. Microsoft Windows is the most widely used operating system on desktop and laptop computers, accounting for roughly 77% to 87.8% of all installations worldwide. Apple's macOS has a market share of 9.6-13%, while Google's Chrome OS has a market share of up to 6% (in the US). With over 2.5 billion users, Google's Android is the most popular personal computing platform for smartphones.



Based on component, the grant management software market is classified into solution, services, implementation & integration, training & education and support & maintenance. Solution segment is expected to have largest market size during the forecasted period. Grant management software provides organisations with a centralised platform for managing grant processes.

The growing emphasis of organisations on automating and improving their grant processes is expected to drive global demand for grant management software. Grant management software equips grant managers with efficient tools for engaging with potential grantmakers and grantseekers. Grant management solutions are being adopted by organisations across end-users because they help to effectively manage charitable channels and data.



Based on the function, the grant management software market is segregated into document management, performance & outcomes measurement and application tracking. Document management is expected to hold largest market size. Grantmakers can use software for things like grant application receipt, coordination, and prioritisation, fund disbursement monitoring, grant recipient collaboration, and impact-of-funds analysis. In both cases, the software helps to reduce administrative burdens related to grants to managers, lead researchers, researchers, and other individuals.



Based on the deployment type, the grant management software market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premises. Organizations nowadays are looking forward to having their solution deployed on the cloud because it provides numerous benefits such as scalability, capacity flexibility, enhanced collaboration, and cost-efficiency.

Implementing cloud-based grant management software allows SMEs and large enterprises to concentrate on their core competencies rather than IT processes.

Organizations can save money on software, storage, and technical staff by using a cloud-based grant management solution and services. The cloud-based grant management software provides a centralized method for integrating the system and its components with web and mobile applications, allowing organizations to accelerate grant-making processes.



Based on the end user, the grant management software market is bifurcated into government, healthcare and human services, educational institutes corporations, international and national organization, philanthropic organizations and others. Grant seekers and grant makers are the end users of the grant management software.

The number of grant seekers is consistently increasing around the world, allowing grant management software market participants to innovate and develop user-friendly software in order to attract substantial demand for their solutions. The government sector receives funding as its source and sometimes has special requirements that recipients are required to comply with.



Based on the organisation size, the grant management software market is bifurcated into small and medium enterprise and large enterprise. Subsidies must be tackled in order to promote the implementation of subsidy management software and services between SMEs and large companies.

This process is usually time consuming and complex, requiring enhanced subsidy administration software to overcome the challenges. Among different organisations, due to the affordability and acceptance of new technologies, the large business segment should take up a higher market share in the subsidy management software sector.

Large enterprises also generate a massive amount of data daily, which in a legal case must be restricted to the relevant data and is, if carried out manually, a time-consuming process which results in the increasing use of the grant management software in that segment.

