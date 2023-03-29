New York, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hydrogen Peroxide Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313441/?utm_source=GNW

The global hydrogen peroxide market grew from $3.07 billion in 2022 to $3.24 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The hydrogen peroxide market is expected to grow to $4.05 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.



The hydrogen peroxide market consists of sales of hydrogen peroxide which is used as antiseptic and sterilizer.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The hydrogen peroxide is a mild antiseptic that can be used on the skin to prevent infection or minor injuries.It is generally available in the form of aqueous solutions.



It is used as an oxidizer, bleaching agent, and antiseptic in a dilute solution (3–6% by weight) in water for consumer use, and at higher concentrations for industrial use. Hydrogen peroxide can also be used to treat mouth ulcers and irritation, as well as for mouth rinsing.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the hydrogen peroxide market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the hydrogen peroxide market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of hydrogen peroxide are bleaching, oxidizing, sterilizing/disinfecting, propulsion, and other functions.Bleaching, or the removal of natural color from fabric, such as the tan of linen, is generally done using chemicals that are chosen based on the chemical makeup of the fiber.



It is used in various industries such as pulp and paper, chemical synthesis, healthcare and personal care, food processing, textile, water and wastewater treatment, electronics and semiconductor, and other end-users.



The increasing demand for environmental-friendly solutions is driving the hydrogen peroxide market growth.Hydrogen Peroxide when mixed with other chemicals acts as a disinfectant and can be used to clean hospitals and houses.



It is also cost-effective and can be recycled over and over again making it an environmentally friendly solution.For instance, in the year May 4, 2020, Chen, a nanoengineering Professor, at the University of California San Diego, and his team innovated a new, portable, eco-friendly method to synthesize hydrogen peroxide this design is easy to use, and this is a rapid way to produce hydrogen peroxide in-house and cost-effective as well.



A portable and eco-friendlier way to synthesize hydrogen peroxide, a disinfectant in demand, could now allow hospitals to produce their supply and this method could save up to 50 to 70% in costs.



Increasing adoption of H2O2 in food and electronic application are shaping the hydrogen peroxide market.Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is a colorless, odorless, and slightly acidic liquid used mainly as an oxidant in chemical synthesis, and this chemical is used in a wide range of products including cleaning, personnel care, semiconductor industry, printed circuit boards etching, and others.



For instance, in March 2021 Solvay, a supplier of high purity hydrogen peroxide to the European semiconductor market built a new Electronic Grade production facility to produce high purity H2O2.Hydrogen peroxide of high purity is used in the production of semiconductor chips.



It meets the quality and volume needs of the semiconductor industry now and in the future. Solvay’s client population has successfully qualified the product from the new line.



In February 2020, United Initiators, a Germany-based manufacturer of organic peroxides, persulfates, and hydrogen peroxide announced the acquisition of the Hydrogen Peroxide (H2O2) plant from Evonik Industries for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, United Initiators (UI) is establishing its position in Pacific Northwest and Canada in particular to declare a strong position in pulp and paper and mining applications.



Evonik is a Germany-based manufacturer and supplier of hydrogen peroxide.



The countries covered in the hydrogen peroxide market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The hydrogen peroxide market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides hydrogen peroxide market statistics, including hydrogen peroxide industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a hydrogen peroxide market share, detailed hydrogen peroxide market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the hydrogen peroxide industry. This hydrogen peroxide market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

