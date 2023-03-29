United States Dental Bone Graft Substitute (MedSuite) Market Analysis Report 2023-2029 - Focus on Dental Bone Graft Substitutes, Dental Barrier Membranes, and Others

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Size, Share & COVID19 Impact Analysis 2023-2029 MedSuite Includes: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes, Dental Barrier Membranes, and 3 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. dental bone graft substitute and other biomaterials market had a value of $589 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, reaching a value of over $847 million.

The comprehensive report suite on the U.S. dental bone graft substitutes market comprises several segments, including dental bone graft substitutes, dental growth factors, dental barrier membranes, local antimicrobial periodontal treatments, and dental soft tissue regeneration, all of which together form the dental biomaterials market.

U.S. DENTAL BONE GRAFT SUBSTITUTE MARKET TRENDS

The dental bone graft substitute market is closely linked to the growth of the dental implant and final abutment markets, with over half of dental implant procedures requiring bone grafting beforehand.

The U.S. dental implant market is expected to see significant growth over the forecast period, which will in turn drive demand for dental bone graft substitutes. As the dental implant market continues to expand, so too will the demand for dental bone graft substitutes.

U.S. DENTAL BONE GRAFT SUBSTITUTE MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS

The dental bone graft substitute market in the U.S. is largely controlled by four main competitors: Geistlich, ZimVie, OraPharma and BioHorizons. The remainder of the market is made up of smaller competitors and various tissue banks that distribute primarily through various companies in the market.

Geistlich emerged as the leading player in the dental bone graft substitute and other biomaterials market, with significant market shares in the dental bone graft substitute, dental barrier membrane, and dental soft tissue regeneration segments. The company's focus on regenerating bone, cartilage, and tissue has given it a competitive edge in the market.

In October 2022, Geistlich further solidified its position by acquiring Lynch Biologics and obtaining the rights to its GEM 21S dental growth factor product. With only four dental growth factor products available in the U.S. market, this acquisition sets Geistlich apart and strengthens its presence in the dental bone graft substitute market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY

Allograft, xenograft and synthetic material sub-segments.

Resorbable and non-resorbable dental barrier membrane segments.

Straumann's Emdogain, Lynch Biologics' GEM 21S, Medtronic's Infuse and NuVasive's Osteocel (distributed by ACE SOUTHERN).

Local Antimicrobial Periodontal Treatment Market | United States | 2023-2029

Dental soft tissue regeneration market and dental soft tissue wound care market segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Impact of Covid-19 on the U.S. Dental Bone Graft Substitute and Other Biomaterials Market

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis by Market Segment

3. Disease Overview

3.1 Basic Anatomy

3.1.1 Dental Anatomy: Oral Cavity and Intraoral Landmarks

3.2 Disease Pathology and Disorders

3.2.1 General Diagnostics

3.2.2 Indication for Dental Implant

3.2.3 Periodontal Disease

3.2.4 Dental Implant Procedures

3.2.5 Guided Bone Regeneration

3.3 Patient Demographics

3.3.1 General Dental Statistics

3.3.2 Tooth Loss Statistics

4. Product Assessment

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Product Portfolios

4.2.1 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes

4.2.1.1 Allografts

4.2.1.1.1 Mineralized Allografts

4.2.1.1.2 Demineralized Bone Matrix

4.2.1.2 Synthetics

4.2.1.3 Xenografts

4.2.2 Dental Growth Factors

4.2.3 Dental Barrier Membrane

4.2.4 Antimicrobial Periodontal Treatment

4.2.5 Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration

4.3 Regulatory Issues and Recalls

4.3.1 Ace Southern

4.3.2 Geistlich

4.4 Clinical Trials

4.4.1 Dental Bone Graft Substitute

4.4.2 Dental Growth Factor

4.4.3 Dental Barrier Membrane

4.4.4 Local Antimicrobial Periodontal Treatment

5. U.S. Dental Bone Graft Substitute and Other Biomaterials Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Applications of Dental Bone Graft Substitutes

5.1.1.1 Dental Implant Procedures

5.1.1.2 Periodontal Procedures

5.1.2 Types of Dental Bone Graft Substitutes

5.1.2.1 Autografts

5.1.2.2 Allografts

5.1.2.3 Demineralized Bone Matrix Allografts

5.1.2.4 Xenografts

5.1.2.5 Synthetics

5.1.3 Dental Growth Factor Products

5.1.4 Dental Membranes

5.1.5 Market Penetration and End-users

5.2 Market Overview & Trend Analysis

5.3 Drivers and Limiters

5.3.1 Market Drivers

5.3.2 Market Limiters

5.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

5.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.6 Company Profiles

5.6.1 Ace Southern

5.6.2 Biohorizons

5.6.3 Dentsply Sirona

5.6.4 Envista

5.6.5 Geistlich

5.6.6 Lifenet Health

5.6.7 Salvin

5.6.8 Zimvie

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Ace Southern

5.7.2 Biohorizons

5.7.3 Dentsply Sirona

5.7.4 Envista

5.7.5 Geistlich

5.7.6 Lifenet Health

5.7.7 Salvin

5.7.8 Zimvie

6. Procedure Numbers

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Dental Bone Grafting Procedures

7. Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Autografts

7.1.2 Allografts

7.1.2.1 Mineralized Allografts

7.1.2.2 Demineralized Bone Matrix

7.1.3 Xenografts

7.1.4 Synthetics

7.2 Market Overview

7.2.1 Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market by Material

7.2.2 Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market by Care Setting

7.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

7.3.1 Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market

7.3.2 Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market by Material

7.3.2.1 Allograft Market by Type

7.3.2.1.1 Mineralized Allograft Market

7.3.2.1.2 Demineralized Bone Matrix Allograft Market

7.3.2.2 Xenograft Market

7.3.2.3 Synthetic Market

7.3.3 Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market by Care Setting

7.3.3.1 Dental Practice Market

7.3.3.2 Hospital Market

7.4 Unit Analysis

7.4.1 Dental Bone Graft and Substitute Units Placed by Material

7.4.2 Dental Bone Graft Substitute Units Sold by Procedure Type

7.5 Drivers and Limiters

7.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

8. Dental Growth Factor Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Overview

8.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

8.3.1 Emdogain Market

8.3.2 Gem 21S Market

8.3.3 Infuse Market

8.3.4 Osteocel Market

8.4 Drivers and Limiters

8.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

9. Dental Barrier Membrane Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Overview

9.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

9.3.1 Dental Barrier Membrane Market

9.3.2 Resorbable Dental Barrier Membrane Market

9.3.3 Non-Resorbable Dental Barrier Membrane Market by Type

9.3.3.1 Non-Reinforced Non-Resorbable Dental Barrier Membrane Market

9.3.3.2 Titanium-Reinforced Non-Resorbable Dental Barrier Membrane Market

9.4 Unit Analysis

9.4.1 Dental Barrier Membrane Units Sold by Size

9.4.1.1 Resorbable Dental Barrier Membrane Units Sold by Size

9.4.1.2 Non-Resorbable Dental Barrier Membrane Units Sold by Size

9.4.2 Dental Barrier Membrane Units Sold by Material

9.4.2.1 Xenograft Dental Barrier Membrane Units Sold by Type

9.5 Drivers and Limiters

9.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

10. Local Antimicrobial Periodontal Treatment Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

10.3 Drivers and Limiters

10.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

11. Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

11.3.1 Total Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration Market

11.3.2 Allograft Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration Market

11.3.3 Xenograft Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration Market

11.3.4 Dental Soft Tissue Wound Care Market

11.3.4.1 Plug Dental Soft Tissue Wound Care Market

11.3.4.2 Tape Dental Soft Tissue Wound Care Market

11.3.4.3 Foam Dental Soft Tissue Wound Care Market

11.4 Drivers and Limiters

11.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

