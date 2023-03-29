New York, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Probiotics Food And Cosmetics Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313435/?utm_source=GNW

The global probiotics food and cosmetics market grew from $52.53 billion in 2022 to $58.76 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The probiotics food and cosmetics market is expected to grow to $93.1 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.2%.



The probiotics food and cosmetics market consists of sales of probiotics food and cosmetics with ingredients such as lactobacillus rhamnosus GG and lactobacillus acidophilus.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The probiotics food and cosmetics are living bacteria ingested or administered to the body to provide health advantages.They are found in yogurt, beauty products, and various fermented foods.



They also have various health benefits such as weight loss, and increased immunity.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the probiotic food and cosmetics market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market.



The regions covered in probiotics food and cosmetics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of probiotic food and cosmetics are probiotics food and beverages, dietary supplements, and cosmetics.That food and beverages contain living microorganisms of a certain strain with a large number of cells that provide benefits to the host.



The ingredients used are bacteria and yeast with various distribution channels such as hypermarkets/ supermarkets, pharmacies/ drugstores, specialty stores, and online.



Customers preferred products with proven health benefits are expected to propel the growth of the probiotic’s foods and cosmetic markets.Probiotics have various health benefits such as increased immunity, and altered metabolism.



They also act as functional foods, nutraceuticals, and food supplements to provide a healthy lifestyle to their consumers.Moreover, recent research has discovered that when children are given probiotics, their gut microbiota balance, intestinal cell proliferation, and immune response increase dramatically.



According to the findings in 2021, the number of people using probiotics in the United States increased by 66%, accounting for 25% of all supplement users (compared to 15% of total users six months prior). When compared to six months ago, the percentage of U.S. consumers who used probiotics daily or more frequently climbed from 37% to 61%. Probiotic users increased by 188% to 26% of all supplement users in Italy (up from 9% six months ago), with an 83% increase in weekly compliance. Probiotic users increased by 108% to 48% of total supplement users among Chinese consumers (compared to 23% six months prior). While the survey’s reach is limited, it reveals that consumers are aware of probiotics’ ability to enhance immune function and are taking proactive steps to protect their health in the face of the global epidemic. Therefore, increasing customer prefer products with proven health benefits drives the probiotics foods and cosmetic market.



Product development are shaping the probiotics foods and cosmetics market.Due to technological advancements, companies develop new products to satisfy consumer needs and provide an enhanced products with added features.



In February 2021, BioGaia, a Sweden-based company that develops markets and sells a range of products with probiotics has developed next-generation probiotics with a focus on metabolic illnesses, including diabetes and associated problems with the help of bacteria that is very sensitive to oxygen. To cope with the sensitivity of oxygen, the company has patented a unique production technology whose information remains undisclosed.



In November 2021, Archer Daniels Midland a US-based multinational food processing and commodities trading corporation company has acquired Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition strengthens ADM’s strategic investments to establish a full-scale global Health and Wellness business to assist fulfill the fast-growing demand for healthy foods, beverages, and supplements.



Acquisitions such as Protexin and Biopolis, as well as organic capacity expansions to expand probiotics production at our Valencia site, have all contributed to our growth. Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes is a US-based company that specializes in developing science-backed solutions that benefit microbiome health, using probiotics, prebiotics, and enzyme.



The countries covered in the probiotics food and cosmetics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The probiotics food and cosmetics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides probiotics food and cosmetics market statistics, including probiotics food and cosmetics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a probiotics food and cosmetics market share, detailed probiotics food and cosmetics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the probiotics food and cosmetics industry. This probiotics food and cosmetics market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

