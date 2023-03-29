Singapore Applied Psychology Conference 2023: Focus on Psychological Well-being - Singapore, Singapore - December 7-8, 2023

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 Singapore Conference on Applied Psychology 'LIVE'" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pleased to announce that the 2023 Singapore Conference on Applied Psychology (SCAP 2023), will be a Hybrid Conference happening in Singapore from December 7-8, 2023! Learn from the best in the Applied Psychology community.

The theme for SCAP 2023 is "Psychological Well-being". We invite researchers and practitioners from all fields of psychology research and practice to present and discuss recent innovations, trends, concerns, practical challenges encountered, and the solutions adopted in the field of Applied Psychology, with a special focus on 'Psychological Well-Being'.

This can include clinical and non-clinical psychological well-being and we encourage submissions that cross disciplines, for example, psychological well-being in education and the workplace.

Join SCAP 2023 at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, Singapore, and walk away with powerful knowledge that will empower you to forge the path for the future of Applied Psychology.

What Can You Expect?

2 Days

100% Top Singapore hospitality

70+ Internationally Recognised Speaker & Attendees

100% An opportunity for East-West science and practice collaborations

Who Should Attend:

Leading Academics

PhD Candidates

Practitioners

Psychologists

School Counsellors

Therapists

Thought leaders

National and Local Government

Provincial Government and Municipalities

Speakers:



Dr. Samuel Chng

Head of Urban Psychology Lab, Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities

Singapore University of Technology and Design



Samuel Chng is a Research Fellow and heads the Urban Psychology Lab in the Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities at the Singapore University of Technology and Design. He is an applied social psychologist and his research focuses on human behaviour and decisions in cities across a range of areas including sustainability, mobility and wellbeing. His work is multidisciplinary and applied in nature, focusing on delivering practical and policy impacts.



Dr. Tan Jing Hee

Executive Director & Chairman

Academic Board of East Asia Institute of Management



Dr. Tan Jing Hee is the Deputy Chairman of the Management Council, Chairman of East Asia Institute of Management Academic Board. In 1973, he joined the Singapore Institute of Management, initially as Information, Publications and Research officer before moving into management development responsibilities. During his 25 years stay in the institute, he helped to build it into the premier HRD organisation in the region.

While in SIM, Dr Tan was also involved in establishing enterprise-wide MBO systems in six medium and large organisations in Singapore. In 1987, he co-edited a book on Developing Managers In Asia, published by Addison-Wesley. Dr Tan was the Chief Operating Officer of SIM before leaving it to pursue other interests. In 1994, he wrote doctoral thesis on Developing A Factor Model of Management Work in Singapore, for which he was awarded his Ph.D from Henley Management College/Brunel University.



Yow Wei Quin

Assoc. Professor & Assoc. Head of HASS (Research)

Singapore University of Technology and Design



Dr Yow Wei Quin obtained her PhD (Psychology), MA (Psychology) and MSc (Statistics) from Stanford University, USA. She also received her MBA (Strategic Development) from Nanyang Technological University and BSocSc. (Honors in Psychology) from National University of Singapore. She has published in several peer-refereed international journals and book chapters and presented papers in various international conferences on the impact of bilingualism on socio-cognitive development and academic motivation in education.



Dr. Brian Moore

Educational Psychology & Child Development,

Charles Sturt University



Dr Brian Moore is a researcher at Charles Sturt University whose work promotes mental health and wellbeing. With a professional background as a registered psychologist and educator, Dr Moore has significant experience working with children, adolescents, and their families. Dr Moore gained a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Sydney, has multiple postgraduate qualifications in education and psychology, and was awarded a Doctor of Philosophy by Macquarie University. Dr Moore's most recent work examined a martial arts-based psychosocial intervention with adolescents. This work has been translated in an international collaboration with researchers in regional India and a related project in Nepal.

Additionally, Dr Moore is leading a study examining pre-service teacher wellbeing, and is currently conducting an intervention using cooperative electronic gaming to improve conflict related to school-based bullying. Dr Moore serves as a Special Advisory Group member for UNESCO regarding youth development and engagement, and he serves on various advisory and professional committees for the Australia and New Zealand Mental Health Association, International Academic Forum, and the School Counsellor and Psychologists Association NSW.



