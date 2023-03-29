BloggersIdeas CEO, Jitendra Vaswani Plans to Invest $100K In Affiliate Marketing Niche Websites

BANGKOK, THAILAND, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitendra Vaswani, the CEO of BloggersIdeas, has announced their new plans of investment for affiliate marketing niche websites. Jitendra Vaswani the founder of BloggersIdeas, a full scale Digital marketing agency plans to invest $100K in affiliate sites.

Paving ways to Digital Entrepreneurship

Today, BloggersIdeas helps Digital Entrepreneurs to start their online business and hence bringing them a step towards Financial Freedom. Vaswani has also written a book - Inside a Hustler's Brain: In pursuit of Financial Freedom. This book is a framework for personal development & hustling attitude that gives the tools, knowledge, and actionable resources people need to reach their potential.





BloggersIdeas is a one-stop guide for people who want to start their Digital Entrepreneurship journey. It has resources that help people to - start a successful blog from scratch, monetizing it using advertisements, affiliate marketing, start a drop shipping business, crease and sell your online course etc.

Currently, BloggersIdeas receives 2.5M+ traffic each year. It is one of the most respected blogs because its traffic is 100% organic. BloggersIdeas is multilingual and distributes content in 20+ languages including Dutch, Chinese, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, Swedish etc.

"I started my full-time blogging journey at the age of 25 and I've been successfully running this business till now. I love my digital nomad lifestyle." Jitendra Vaswani started his journey in Digital Marketing as a SEO executive in 2012. After gaining 2.5 years of experience, he invested $50 to start his blog - BloggersIdeas, a website where other bloggers could learn about SEO, blogging and affiliate marketing. Soon his blog stared to gain Traffic and in 2015 his blog got ranked among top blogs in India. This is also when he partnered with Payoneer as its brand ambassador. After this Jitendra quit his job and became a Digital Entrepreneur. With the success of BloggersIdeas, Vaswani acquired 35+ affiliate niche websites, and started a Digital Marketing agency- DigiExe, with which he helped his clients with SEO and digital marketing. Today he has plans to invest 100K in affiliate marketing niche websites and take affiliate marketing into next levels.

About BloggersIdeas

BloggersIdeas is an Internet marketing blog that helps Digital Entrepreneurs to start an online business and transforming their blogs to money making machines through affiliate marketing.

Know more, please contact https://digiexe.com/

