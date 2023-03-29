Asia-Pacific Economics and Finance Conference 2023 (Singapore, Singapore - December 14-15, 2023)

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 Asia-Pacific Conference on Economics and Finance 'LIVE'" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pleased to announce that the 2023 Asia-Pacific Conference on Economics & Finance (APEF 2023), will be a hybrid conference happening in Singapore from December 14-15, 2023! Learn from the best in the Economics and Finance community.

A Hybrid Economics & Finance Conference

APEF 2023 is the gathering place for economists and financial experts from academia, government, and the private sector to present their research results, exchange ideas, and network.

This is a good opportunity to meet old friends again and make new ones for future research collaborations.

What Can You Expect?

2 Days

100% Top Singapore hospitality

70+ Internationally Recognised Speaker & Attendees

100% An opportunity for East-West science and practice collaborations

Who Should Attend:

Leading Academics, PhD Students

Thought leaders

National and Local Government, Provincial

Government and Municipalities

Key Industry Players & Industry Consultants

Investors and Financiers

Business Consultants

Economists

Fund Managers

Speakers:



Dr. Tan Jing Hee

Executive Director & Chairman

Academic Board of East Asia Institute of Management



Dr. Tan Jing Hee is the Deputy Chairman of the Management Council, Chairman of East Asia Institute of Management Academic Board. In 1973, he joined the Singapore Institute of Management, initially as Information, Publications and Research officer before moving into management development responsibilities.

During his 25 years stay in the institute, he helped to build it into the premier HRD organisation in the region. While in SIM, Dr Tan was also involved in establishing enterprise-wide MBO systems in six medium and large organisations in Singapore. In 1987, he co-edited a book on Developing Managers In Asia, published by Addison-Wesley.

Dr Tan was the Chief Operating Officer of SIM before leaving it to pursue other interests. In 1994, he wrote doctoral thesis on Developing A Factor Model of Management Work in Singapore, for which he was awarded his Ph.D from Henley Management College/Brunel University.



Denise Cheok

APAC Economist

Moody's Analytics



Denise Cheok is an Assistant Director and economist at Moody's Analytics in Singapore. She is responsible for forecasting and analyzing metropolitan economies across the Asia-Pacific region, in particular Singapore and Malaysia. She is regularly quoted in local media such as the Business Times, the Straits Times and Bernama.

Denise holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from the National University of Singapore, and a master's degree in Economics from the University of British Columbia. Prior to joining Moody's Analytics, Denise previously worked as a trade policy researcher at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.



Kai-Hong Tee

Senior Lecturer in Finance

Loughborough University



Kai-Hong Tee is currently Senior Lecturer in Finance at Loughborough University School of Business and Economics in the United Kingdom. He has worked previously as a Lecturer in Finance at the University of Aberdeen and as a Property Investment Marketing Consultant on both residential and commercial sectors in the international properties markets based in Singapore.

His research interests include the application of asymmetric risk measures on portfolio optimization, the study of liquidity risks, and efficient performance of managed futures and hedge funds. Other interests include exploring the hedging effectiveness of derivatives and the effectiveness of currency (portfolio) strategy for conditional hedging purposes.

Dr. Tee's research has been published in the European Journal of Operational Research, International Review of Financial Analysis, Applied Financial Economics, European Financial Management, Journal of Investment Strategies and Journal of Multinational Financial Management. He has a BA in Economics and Mathematics from the National University of Singapore, an MBA (with distinction) in finance from the Leeds University Business School, and a Ph.D. in Finance from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland.



Dr. Evan Lau

Associate Professor

UNIMAS



Associate Professor and Managing Editor of International Journal of Business and Society (IJBS). His journal articles publications stand at 94 and he has 60 post-graduate students under his supervision while successfully examining 47 postgraduate thesis.Evan been invited to speak at numerous international conferences (Indonesia, Italy, UAE, Sri Lanka, Singapore) and also an active workshop instructor.

Listed as Top 10% economists in Malaysia since 2008 and Top 12% in Asia since 2012 by the Research Papers in Economics (RePEc) database. He was also cited as Top 10 Most Productive Malaysian Based Authors in Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences for the year from 2001 to 2010 by Malaysian Citation Centre (MCC).Biography was selected to be listed in the 29th Edition of Who's Who in the world for 2012.



