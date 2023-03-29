Christian Dior: Availability of the 2022 Annual report

English French

Christian Dior 2022 Annual report (French version) has been filed with the « Autorité des marchés financiers » (AMF) on March 29, 2023 in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format). This document is made available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations and may be consulted on the Company’s website (www.dior-finance.com) under the “Regulated Information” heading.

This Annual report includes in particular the 2022 Annual financial report and the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance.

