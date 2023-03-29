New York, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pigment Dispersion Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310820/?utm_source=GNW

The global pigment dispersion market grew from $37.21 billion in 2022 to $39.78 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The pigment dispersion market is expected to grow to $49.14 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%.



The pigment dispersion market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing pigment dispersion done through pigment wetting, deagglomeration and stabilization.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The pigment dispersion are dry pigments dispersed in liquid material, which is stabilized using resins or surfactants/additives to minimize the formation of lumps.The process involves replacing air-solid interfaces within the dry powder with liquid-solid interfaces.



They are generally used in additive quantities to impart color to a wide variety of products.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the pigment dispersion market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market.



The regions covered in the pigment dispersion market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of pigment dispersion are organic pigments and inorganic pigments.Organic pigments are colored materials made of organic compounds with pigment properties.



The various dispersion types are water-based dispersions and solvent-based dispersions and are employed in chemicals and petrochemicals, oil and gas, energy and power, automotive, food and beverages, healthcare, and other industry verticals.



The rising demand for paints and coatings is expected to propel the growth of the pigment dispersion market going forward.Paints are a mixture of opaque pigments or powders in a liquid.



Pigment dispersions are used to color many types of materials, such as paints and coatings or plastics, with applications in various fields, including decorative and industrial. For instance, according to the American Coatings Association, in 2020, the coating industry shipped more than $13.6 billion of architectural coatings. Therefore, the rising demand for paints and coatings is driving the growth of the pigment dispersion market.



Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the pigment dispersions market.Major companies operating in the pigment dispersion sector are focused on bringing advancements in technology to strengthen their position.



For instance, in September 2020, BASF, a Germany-based chemical company, introduced an innovative dura-color technology, which is an anti-aging paint concept that helps protect the paint from deterioration over a long period. It has innovative and highly durable polymer dispersions for paints that resist damage from sunlight and humidity with an optimized surface to prevent dirt penetration and deter pollution.



In June 2021, DIC Corporation, a Japan-based chemical company, acquired BASF SE pigment business for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition would broaden DIC’s portfolio as a global manufacturer of pigments, including those for electronic displays, cosmetics, coatings, plastics, inks, and specialty applications.



BASF SE is a Germany-based chemical company that manufactures pigment dispersions.



