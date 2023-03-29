Carrie Colbert on Venture Funding For Women Business Owners, with Stefan Whitwell on CELEBRATE Like a CEO Podcast

Austin, Texas , March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrie Colbert is the founder of Curate Capital, an up and coming venture fund focused on supporting female founders across the United States. Her goal is to use her business savvy to help post-revenue women founders access the capital and support they need for their businesses to keep thriving. In this episode, Carrie talks about why she decided to start a women-centered venture capital fund, the importance of self-awareness and self-care, and the incredible possibilities created when a team is incentivized toward a common goal.

Listen to the full podcast interview by Stefan Whitwell with Carrie Colbert on your preferred podcast channel.

In this podcast Stefan Whitwell uncovers:

Why Carrie decided to start her venture capital fund

What are the statistics on women-owned businesses receiving funding

How to incentivize and motivate employees toward a common goal

How to handle the isolation that comes with being a CEO

Why work life balance is a myth

Why self-care is important for preventing burnout

How self-awareness can help leaders find their zone of genius and define their priorities



Carrie Colbert, founder of Curate Capital

Podcast Quotes:



“What prompted me to start the fund was just the incredible deal flow that was coming our direction. I think that's something that a lot of fund managers struggle with, whereas I had that in spades.” (37:35-37:44 | Carrie)

“Women control over 80% of the purchasing power in households.” (39:02-39:05 | Carrie)

“It's not cheap to start something and run it from the beginning. So you can see why it's not necessarily feasible to start a venture capital fund if you don't have that leg up to start with.” (43:25-43:39 | Carrie)

“It's not really the monetary value that makes a difference. It's just being recognized and being seen for what they've accomplished or what they're going through in their businesses, I think that is most meaningful to them.” (45:21-45:32 | Carrie)

“It's really incredible what you can do when everyone's incentivized to work and move in the same direction.” (53:28-53:35 | Carrie)

“There are different seasons of life and for each season, things will look differently. But in each season, you can define your priorities.” (57:08-57:15 | Carrie)

“Self care doesn't mean just indulgences. Sometimes it's doing the basics right and well.” (1:00:46-1:00:51 | Carrie)

“We're going to be better business people when we take better care of ourselves as well. So it's not necessarily just a selfish thing either. We’re better for our families, our communities, and our businesses when we're in a better condition ourselves.” (1:05:17-1:05:28 | Carrie)

About the Podcast Guest:

To learn more about Carrie Colbert visit her website (Curate Capital).



About the Host:

Stefan is an Austin, Texas based CEO, wealth advisor, and tax planner for business owners, executives, investors and philanthropists. He believes that true wealth is lived at the intersection of health, wealth and purpose. Whitwell & Co. serves clients coast to coast and has particular expertise in tax planning (to keep more of what you make) and private investments. Stefan particularly enjoys helping protect special needs children with insurance based solutions and working with clients to use tax-efficient annuities to generate life-long cash flow. Stefan comes from a musical family and regularly plays violin and trains in BJJ to help him find balance and a tiny bit of sanity amidst all the craziness today.

About CELEBRATE Like a CEO Podcast:

Each CEO and business owner's journey is unique and full of powerful lessons. Join Stefan Whitwell, founder of his own nationwide investment and wealth management firm, as he interviews fellow seasoned executives and business owners. Each week will bring an inside peek into how they fill their tanks, celebrate their teams' wins, and maintain success without burning out.

