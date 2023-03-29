New York, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agricultural Adjuvants Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310144/?utm_source=GNW

, and Stepan Company.



The global agricultural adjuvants market grew from $3.72 billion in 2022 to $4.1 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The agricultural adjuvants market is expected to grow to $6.05 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.2%.



The agricultural adjuvants market consists of sales of surfactants including anionic surfactants, cationic surfactants and nonionic surfactants.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The agricultural adjuvants are chemicals used to enhance the efficiency of chemicals agents and other pesticides products to eliminate the pests and help in building up response and ability of the pesticides.An agricultural adjuvant is any material (other than water) that is added to an agricultural chemical product to change its physicochemical qualities and/or improve its efficacy.



Adjuvants are additives that are either added to the formulation or added to the spray tank to modify chemical fertilizer activity or application characteristics such as better mixing and handling, spray retention, droplet drying and increasing droplet coverage, boosting herbicide cuticle penetration and cellular accumulation, and lowering herbicide leaching through the soil profile are all advantages.



North America was the largest region in the agricultural adjuvants market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in agricultural adjuvants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of agricultural adjuvants are activator adjuvants, oil adjuvants, utility adjuvants, and surfactants.Activator adjuvants are chemicals that are added to pesticides to increase their activity, often by enhancing absorption and decreasing surface tension on the leaf.



The various formulations of adjuvants include suspension concentrates and emulsifiable concentrators that are used in cereals and grains crops, oilseeds and pulses crops, and fruits and vegetable plants. The adjuvants are utilized in herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and others.



Increasing demand for agrochemicals is driving the growth of the agricultural adjuvants market.Agrochemicals are chemical products composed of fertilizers, pesticides, and plant-growth hormones used in agriculture.



An agricultural adjuvant is an auxiliary that increases the effectiveness of an agrochemical. For instance, in August 2021, according to International Fertilizer Association, a France-based non-profit organization representing global fertilizer industry, global fertilizer use (N + P2O5 + K2O) was estimated to be 198.2 Mt in 2020/21, nearly 10 Mt (5.2%) higher than in 2019/20. This is the most significant increase since 2010/11. Nitrogen demand increased by 4.1% (4.3 Mt) to 110.0 Mt in 2020/21, accounting for more than half of global fertilizer use. Phosphorus demand increased by 7.0% (3.3 Mt) to 49.6 Mt. Potash demand increased by 6.2% (2.2 Mt) to 38.5 Mt. Thus, the growing demand for agrochemicals is driving the growth of the agricultural adjuvants market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the agricultural adjuvants market.For instance, in 2020, BASF, a German multinational chemical company announced the launch of Sentris buffering technology in the growing season of 2021.



Sentris is a liquid buffering agent that when added to a dicamba spray solution, raises and stabilizes the pH of the solution while lowering the possibility for volatility. It has also been proven to reduce the potential for tank contamination by helping spray system clean-out and hygiene.



In April 2021, DKSH, a Swiss-based company specializing in market expansion services acquired SACOA Pty Ltd for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is by DKSH’s objective to diversify its value-added service offering and will propel the company to the forefront of specialty agricultural chemical distribution in Australia.



SACOA is an Australia-based developer, formulator, and supplier of adjuvants for use in agricultural crop protection products to increase and enhance performance and effectiveness.



The countries covered in the agricultural adjuvants market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The agricultural adjuvants market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides agricultural adjuvants market statistics, including agricultural adjuvants industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an agricultural adjuvants market share, detailed agricultural adjuvants market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the agricultural adjuvants industry. This agricultural adjuvants market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310144/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________