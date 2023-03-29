English Danish

Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 05 - 2023

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

29 March 2023

Minutes of Annual General Meeting 2023

The annual general meeting of ROCKWOOL A/S was held on 29 March 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Roskilde Kongrescenter, Denmark.

At the general meeting, the board of directors’ report for the financial year of 2022 was noted, the annual report for 2022 was approved and the management and the board of directors were discharged from liability. Furthermore, the remuneration report for 2022 was approved.

The general meeting approved the remuneration of the board of directors, including the remuneration of members of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration and Nomination Committee, respectively, for the period from the annual general meeting in 2023 to the annual general meeting in 2024.

The general meeting approved the board of directors’ proposal for distribution of dividends of 35 DKK (4.7 EUR) per share of a nominal value of 10 DKK, corresponding to a total of 102 MEUR.

Ilse Irene Henne, Rebekka Glasser Herlofsen, Carsten Kähler, Thomas Kähler and Jørgen Tang-Jensen were re-elected as members of the board of directors. Jes Munk Hansen was elected as new member of the board of directors. At the same time, Carsten Bjerg retired from the board of directors.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab (PwC) was re-elected as auditor of the company.

The general meeting authorised the board of directors to allow the company to acquire own shares, A shares as well as B shares, of a total nominal value of up to 10 percent of the company’s share capital in the period until the next annual general meeting, provided that the price of the shares at the time of purchase does not deviate by more than 10 percent from the most recent listed price.

The general meeting also approved the board of directors’ proposal to use 100 MDKK to support the reconstruction of Ukraine. The amount will be contributed to the Foundation for Ukrainian Reconstruction, the purpose of which is to provide support for relevant projects and initiatives dedicated to the reconstruction of Ukraine and to Ukrainian refugees.

After the general meeting, the board of directors constituted itself with Thomas Kähler as chairman and Jørgen Tang-Jensen as deputy chairman.

Further information:

Michael Zarin

Vice President, Group Communications

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 40 84 15 26

Attachment