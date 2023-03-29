New York, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290034/?utm_source=GNW

, Solvay, Dow, Dupont De Nemours Inc., Ashland, Nouryon, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited.



The global beauty and personal care surfactants market grew from $9.65 billion in 2022 to $10.33 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The beauty and personal care surfactants market is expected to grow to $13.42 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The beauty and personal care surfactants market consists of sales of emulsifiers, detergents and foaming agents.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The beauty and personal care surfactants refer to surfactants used in various cosmetic products for personal care.These products consist of surfactants that are products used for cleansing, foaming, thickening, emulsifying, solubilizing, penetration enhancement, antimicrobial effects, and other special effects.



The compatibility with both water and oil makes surfactants a useful cosmetic ingredient.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the beauty and personal care surfactants market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the beauty and personal care surfactants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of beauty and personal care surfactants are non-ionic, cationic, amphoteric, anionic, and others.Non-ionic refers to the type of surfactant that do not yield any net charge in a solution and are generally mild, commonly used in hand and body moisturizers.



They are of different origins such as synthetic surfactants, and bio-based surfactants. The applications for beauty and personal care surfactants include hair care, skincare, and other applications.



The increasing demand for various waterless products is propelling the growth of the beauty and personal care surfactants market.Commonly, beauty and personal care products are made up of 60-80% of water, getting rid of H20 from that list helps manufacturers add more active ingredients adding to the beauty formula, requiring fewer preservatives too.



Furthermore, waterless products are also environmentally friendly, it is estimated that two-thirds of the world’s population may face shortages by 2025. The beauty industry, after agriculture, laps up the most water, waterless products also reduce the carbon footprint, are lighter to transport, require lesser packaging, and are much more compact, making them a preferred option amongst major manufacturers.



Increasing demand for the bio-based surfactant is the key trend gaining popularity in the beauty and personal care surfactants market.Bio based surfactants include Fatty acyl groups from oilseeds like palm, palm kernel, and coconut, other oils, algae animal fats, fatty alcohols, amines carbohydrates, proteins, extractives, and their derivatives and other biorefinery coproducts.



For Instance, in March 2022, BASF a German multinational chemical company in the world launched a “Plantapon Soy” product in bio-based surfactant that is made up of soy protein for mild applications. The sustainable benefits of this product give hundred percent natural origins and fit the requirements of ISO 16128 standards and they are cruelty-free.



In September 2020, Stepan Company, a US-based manufacturer of specialty chemicals acquired Clariant (Mexico) S.A. de C.V.’s anionic surfactant business and associated sulfation equipment for an undisclosed amount. This purchase complements Stepan’s Latin American expansion plan and strengthens Clariant’s capabilities to assist its clients’ growth in the Mexican consumer and functional surfactant markets. Clariant (Mexico) S.A. de C.V. is a manufacturer of beauty and personal care chemicals.



The countries covered in the beauty and personal care surfactants market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



