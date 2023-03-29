Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and Its Agents Capture Multiple Honors at Global Network’s Annual Sales Convention

San Diego, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning in another year of outstanding performances, multiple Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties agents and teams captured significant honors at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ annual Sales Convention, titled “Motivation Vision Purpose (MVP),” held March 26-28 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. The gathering gave real estate professionals from around the Global Network the opportunity to sharpen their professional skills, learn from industry leaders, and salute their peers.

Finishing 2022 with a spectacular production record, Southern California-based Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties earned the prestigious Berkshire Elite Circle Award by ranking No. 2 among all companies in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Global Network. Brokerages that receive this title rank among the top tier of all affiliates nationwide and abroad.

The No. 3 ranking in sales volume and No. 10 in transactions for the prestigious Top Office title again went to the Santa Barbara offices, led by Kyle Kemp, Regional Vice President Santa Barbara and Ventura. No. 4 in sales volume was earned by the La Jolla office, managed by Nicki Marcellino, Regional Vice President San Diego.

In the company’s Commercial Division, Mitch Stark in the Montecito office wrapped up another stellar year by placing within the Top 5 of all commercial agents in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Global Network.

The No. 1 position among all individual agents in the Global Network went for the third consecutive year to Cristal Clarke of the Montecito office. David Offer maintained the No. 2 position, with Nancy Kogevinas at No. 3, Dan Encell at No. 7, and Andrew Manning at No. 10. Also in the Top 25 were Laura Drammer at No. 13, Shauna Covington at No. 17, Lauren Ravitz at No. 21, Elisabeth Halsted at No. 22, and Randy Glick at No. 23.

Top 25 Individual Agents:

Cristal Clarke, Montecito, No. 1

David Offer, Brentwood, No. 2

Nancy Kogevinas, Montecito, No. 3

Dan Encell, Montecito, No. 7

Andrew Manning, Sherman Oaks, No. 10

Laura Drammer, Santa Ynez Valley, No. 13

Shauna Covington, Laguna Beach, No. 17

Lauren Ravitz, Brentwood, No. 21

Elisabeth Halsted, Brentwood, No. 22

Randy Glick, Santa Barbara, No. 23

Marsha Kotlyar Real Estate Group took home high honors with a No. 2 finish among the Global Network’s Small Size Team category, followed by Team Cairncross at No. 3, Larry Young & Associates at No. 5, Tim Van Damm & Associates at No. 6, Eric & Peggy Chodorow at No. 11, Bartron Real Estate Group at No. 13, Nancy Sanborn & Brian Joy at No. 18, Team Scarborough at No. 19, and The Santa Barbara Group at No. 21.

Top 25 Small Size Teams (2-5 licensed agents):

Marsha Kotlyar Real Estate Group, Montecito, No. 2

Team Cairncross, La Jolla, No. 3

Larry Young & Associates, Beverly Hills, No. 5

Tim Van Damm & Associates, Rancho Santa Fe, No. 6

Eric & Peggy Chodorow, La Jolla, No. 11

Bartron Real Estate Group, Santa Barbara, No. 13

Nancy Sanborn & Brian Joy, Beverly Hills, No.18

Team Scarborough, Santa Barbara, No. 19

The Santa Barbara Group, Santa Barbara, No. 21

In the Medium Size Team category, Calcagno & Hamilton finished the year at No. 2 in the Global Network, followed by Greg Noonan & Associates at No. 4, Maxine & Marti Gellens at No. 5, Susana n & Patty Cohen at No. 7, Gregg Neuman at No. 8, THE FEIL GROUP at No. 14, Ronnie & Cyrena at No. 15, and Team Janice Lee at No. 20.

Top 25 Medium Size Teams (6-10 licensed agents):

Calcagno & Hamilton, Montecito, No. 2

Greg Noonan & Associates, La Jolla, No. 4

Maxine & Marti Gellens, La Jolla, No. 5

Susana Corrigan & Patty Cohen, La Jolla, No. 7

Gregg Neuman, San Diego Downtown, No. 8

THE FEIL GROUP, Pacific Palisades, No. 14

Ronnie & Cyrena, Newport Beach, No. 15

Team Janice Lee, Pasadena, No. 20

The Legend Award, which recognizes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agents and teams for longstanding career performance at the highest levels, went to many well-deserving recipients. Legend winners have achieved coveted Chairman’s Circle status, based on ranking within the top one-half of 1 percent to the top 2 percent of all 50,000 agents in the Global Network. The Legends of 2022 from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties are:

30 years:

Janice Lee, Pasadena

25 years:

The Koop Group, Coronado

David Offer, Brentwood

THE ORA GROUP, Laguna Niguel

Larry Young & Associates, Beverly Hills

20 years:

Rick Balzer, Laguna Beach

Jack Chang, Pasadena

Randy Glick, Santa Barbara

Connie McKibban, Monarch Beach

Isabelle Mizrahi, Pacific Palisades

St. James + Canter, Beverly Hills

Weir Team, Corona del Mar

15 years:

Jim and Vickie Bishop, Laguna Niguel

Hilda Hernandez & Devon Beck, Pasadena

Laurie Hudson Homes, Pacific Palisades

Sandy Pearce and Jeff Diamond, Calabasas

The Suarez Team, La Jolla

Scott Williams, Montecito

10 years:

Anderson Hurst Associates, Montecito

Daniel Banchik & Amy Dantzler, Beverly Hills

Caddick-Newton, Laguna Niguel

Lisa Cooper, Monarch Beach

Randy Freed & Kellie Clenet, Santa Barbara

Christie D. Horn & Associates, Del Mar

Denny Kagasoff, Beverly Hills

Ed Solorzano, Beverly Hills

Mitch Stark, Montecito

Betty Jo Tilley, Pacific Palisades

Mary Whitney, Montecito

5 years:

Kathleen Bywater, Pasadena

Janet Caminite, Montecito

Leigh Ann Elledge, Point Loma

Sue Irwin, Santa Barbara

Dan Johnson, Montecito

Marsha Kotlyar Estate Group, Montecito

Bruce Leibovitch, Calabasas

Mei Mei Liu & Robert Lee, Pasadena

Mina Maghami, Corona del Mar

Melody O'Leary-Namikas and Kaitlin Miller, Ventura

Julia Otero, Ventura

McGowan Partners, Montecito

Kathy Strand Spieler, Santa Barbara

Kristine Torrance, Laguna Beach

Julie Tran, Irvine

“These prestigious honors clearly show the strength and caliber of our agents and offices, proving year after year that we are a force to be reckoned with,” said Martha Mosier, President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “We are honored to be continually recognized as a Berkshire Elite brokerage, an accomplishment that would not be possible without our agents, managers, support staff, and, of course, our wonderful and loyal clients.

“These rankings are impressive, considering the network has nearly 1,600 offices in the U.S. and abroad. Our Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties family inspires our team every day to help make our company the go-to real estate brokerage in our market. You are truly MVPs!”

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is the only global real estate brokerage franchise that is boldly focused on building a personally connected future through relationship-driven business, with best-in-class leadership, mentorships, business tools and a worldwide network that is committed to making a lasting impact through lifelong relationships. With more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,600 offices across 4 continents and 13 countries and territories including, the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, The Caribbean, and India, the network represents more than $154.7 billion (USD) in real estate sales volume. Among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, the network brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in 42 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2022, our expert agents assisted in more than 8,000 client transactions for over $13.7 billion in sales volume.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com/careers.