PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE GRUPO EDITORIAL BRINGS THE SNOW GIRL TO THE ENGLISH-SPEAKING MARKET

Miami, FL, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial will publish the English-language editions of THE SNOW GIRL and THE SOUL GAME , written by bestselling author, Javier Castillo, whose books have sold over two million copies worldwide. The series inspired the popular Netflix show. THE SNOW GIRL has been translated by Isabelle Kaufeler and will be available in e-book (March 28, 2023) and trade paperback (April 11, 2023).

"Javier's stories are universal due to their plots, characters, settings, and highly cinematic style,” says Gozalo Albert, Castillo’s editor. “His skillful dosing of suspense and tension has changed the rules of the thriller genre, capturing the attention of readers from all corners of the planet. That’s why we’re so pleased to bring his work to English-speaking readers around the world.”

The novel opens with Kiera Templeton, only three years old, disappearing during the Thanksgiving Day parade. In 2003, on what would have been Kiera's eighth birthday, her parents receive a mysterious package at home with an unexpected item: a VHS tape with a one-minute recording of an eight-year-old Kiera playing in an unidentified room. Journalism student Miren Triggs, who’s obsessed with the case, investigates on her own, determined to track down Kiera.

Javier Castillo grew up in Malaga and studied business followed a Master’s in Management at ESCP Europe. His first novel, EL DIA QUE SE PERDIO LA CORDURA (2017), became a true publishing phenomenon, translated into 15 languages and published in more than 60 countries. Rights have been acquired to produce the television series. His second novel, EL DIA QUE SE PERDIO EL AMOR (2018), received both public and critical acclaim, as did TODO LO QUE SUCEDIO CON MIRANDA HUFF (2019). THE SNOW GIRL was the most read novel during the 2020 lockdown in Spain, and in 2023 it was released as a miniseries on Netflix, achieving great success. THE SOUL GAME (2021) marked his global consolidation as one of the masters of suspense. To date, his novels have reached more than two million readers. His sixth novel, THE CRYSTAL CUCKOO, was published in January 2023.

"Publishing in the US is one of those almost impossible steps for European authors,” says Castillo. “Doing it with Miren, my most special character, can't make me more excited."

Relevant links:

Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial

Publicity contact: Samantha Lien

samantha@kayepublicity.com

Company Name: Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial USA LLC

Contact Person: Maylin Lehmann

Email: maylin.lehmann@penguinrandomhouse.com

Website URL: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/739407/the-snow-girl-tv-tie-in-edition-by-javier-castillo/

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.