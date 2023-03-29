New York, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rugged Display Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285605/?utm_source=GNW

, Advantech Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Samsung Group, Bluestone Technology, Chassis Plans, Sonim Technologies Inc., Handheld Group AB, and Mildef AB.



The global rugged display market grew from $10.03 billion in 2022 to $10.84 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The rugged display market is expected to grow to $14.66 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.



The rugged display market consists of display consoles, diffuser sheet, liquid crystals.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The rugged display are used in multi-platform situations, including shipboard, airborne, and ground mobile design.Rugged displays are suited for use in difficult operating conditions such as scorching hot or freezing cold temperatures, significant dust and water exposure, and explosive atmospheres.



Advanced lamination and glass are used in rugged displays to improve durability, brightness and contrast, and sunlight readability while lowering reflection, condensation, and dust buildup.



North America was the largest region in the rugged display market in 2022 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the rugged display market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of rugged displays are LED, LCD, and others.LED is commonly known as the light-emitting diode.



An LED screen is a screen that uses LEDs as the light source.LED rugged displays are mainly used in mobile phones, TVs, tablets, computer monitors, and laptops screens.



By levels of ruggedness, types of rugged displays are semi-rugged, fully-rugged, and ultra-rugged.Rugged displays use different operating systems such as android, windows, other operating systems.



The various end-use industries of rugged displays are oil and gas, government, defense, and aerospace, industrial, automotive and transportation, healthcare, and others.



The rise in consumer electronics is expected to propel the growth of the rugged display market.Rugged displays in electronics such as laptops, mobile phones, and desktops among others use advanced lamination and glass to improve durability, brightness, contrast, and sunlight readability while reducing reflection, condensation, and dust buildup.



According to the Retailers Association of India (RAI), sales of consumer electronics and appliances in the third quarter of FY21 increased by 23.5% and the production of electronic hardware in the country increased from $ 72.38 billion in FY19 to $ 89.38 billion in FY20. Therefore, the rise in consumer electronics is driving the growth of the rugged display market.



The development of innovative new displays is a key trend gaining popularity in the rugged display market.For instance, in July 2020, VarTech Systems, an India-based company operating in computers and LCD monitors for industrial, commercial, and military, introduced DiamondVue 4, the next generation of rugged LCD display products.



DiamondVue 4 offers industrial-grade video monitors and panel computers with an adaptive design, new mounting styles, and more screen sizes, with the integration of FHD screen sizes, improves clarity for operators and provides more screen space for viewing critical HMI functions and process control more efficiently.



In December 2020, Elbit Systems of America, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elbit Systems Ltd., an Israel-based designer, developer, and supplier of integrated defense systems, acquired Sparton for a deal amount of $380 million. The acquisition is expected to expand activities in the naval arena of Elbit System of America and aims to elevate Sparton’s market-leading position. Sparton is a US-based manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical products and assemblies including microprocessor-based systems, rugged LCD displays, transducers, printed circuit boards, and sensors.



The countries covered in the rugged display market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The rugged display market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides rugged display market statistics, including rugged display industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a rugged display market share, detailed rugged display market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the rugged display industry. This rugged display market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285605/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________