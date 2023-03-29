Global Irrigation Automation Market Size To Worth USD 11.91 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 14.47%

New York, United States, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Irrigation Automation Market Size to grow from USD 3.69 Billion in 2021 to USD 11.91 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.47% during the projected period. The Irrigation Automation Market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to rising government support for agricultural mechanisation, particularly in developing countries, as well as the adoption of smart irrigation technologies and the need for water conservation.

Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1612

The irrigation automation market refers to the process of irrigation using automatic systems. Every step in the irrigation process can be solved automatically using irrigation automation. Irrigation automation reduces labour requirements, potentially lowering irrigation costs. Irrigation automation is also popular because it saves water and eliminates water waste during the irrigation process. As a result of the growing water issues, the government is expected to support the installation of advanced irrigation systems and promote water conservation, which will have a positive impact on the global market in the upcoming years. The Australian government, for example, announced its On-farm Irrigation Efficiency Program to assist individual irrigators in increasing production and improving the efficiency of on-farm irrigation water use and management. Agricultural activities are increasingly embracing mechanization and new smart technologies to reduce labour costs and complete tasks in less time with better results. This requirement may be met by the irrigation automation market, increasing demand and fostering growth for the global irrigation automation market over the forecast period. Rising farmer awareness of automated irrigation techniques and technologies are expected to be major drivers of global market growth during the forecast period. However, irrigation system automation can be expensive. In developing countries, where farmers are poor and unable to afford costly technologies, the costly automated irrigation system is not affordable to every farmer. As a result, the high cost of the automated irrigation system may hinder market growth during the projected period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 100 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Irrigation Automation Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Irrigation Type (Sprinkler, Drip, Surface), by Application (Agricultural, Non-agricultural, Others), by Component (Controllers, Valves, Sprinklers, Sensors, Other components), by Automation Type (Time-based, Volume-based, Real-time Based, Computer-based Control System), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030". Get Detailed Report Description Here:

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1612

The drip irrigation segment is dominating the market over the forecast period.

Based on the irrigation type, the global irrigation automation market is segmented into sprinkler, drip, and surface. Among these, drip irrigation dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue over the forecast period. Drip irrigation systems reduce water waste caused by runoff and evaporation in the field. Except some Asia Pacific countries such as Japan and China, where high water-demanding crops such as rice are planted, the drip irrigation system is regarded as the most efficient method of irrigation worldwide.

The non-agricultural sector is anticipated to hold a significant market share over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global irrigation automation market is segmented into agricultural, non-agricultural, and others. Among these, the non-agricultural sector is expected to account for a sizable market share over the forecast period. The increase in the number of golf courses, gardens, sports grounds, residential, and turf around the world is primarily responsible for the growth of the non-agricultural segment.

In 2021, the controllers segment held the largest market share.

On the basis of component, the global irrigation automation market is differentiated into controllers, valves, sprinklers, sensors, and other components. Among these, the controller segment led the market and accounted for the largest global revenue share in 2021, and its dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. The segmental growth is being driven primarily by global demand for semi-automatic systems such as volume-based and time-based systems.

In 2021, the time-based automation segment held the largest market share.

On the basis of automation type, the global irrigation automation market is differentiated into time-based, volume-based, real-time based, computer-based control system. Among these, time-based automation had the largest market share. The segmental growth can be attributed to benefits such as complete control over the irrigation process, less fuel required, and low labour costs, among others. However, over the forecast period, the real-time automation type segment is expected to be the fastest growing. The market is being driven by increased demand for real-time data collected by tensiometers and sensors for temperature, rain, and weather.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1612

The Asia Pacific region held the largest share of the Global Irrigation Automation Market.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the irrigation automation market in 2021 and accounted for a sizable market share. The presence of vast agricultural lands, changing climatic conditions, increased penetration of water waste reduction, and government support in the region are all driving the market growth. During the forecast period, North America is expected to grow the fastest. Increasing irrigation system adoption as a result of a growing number of government initiatives in the region to improve water conservation is expected to be a major factor driving the region's irrigation automation market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Irrigation Automation Market include Holman Industries, Jain Irrigation Systems, Weathermatic, Orbit Irrigation Products Inc., Lawn Genie, Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc., The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Valmont Industries Inc., Rain Bird Corporation, Lindsay Corporation, Netafim, Rubicon Water, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Viridix Ltd and Among Others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1612

Recent Developments

In April 2022, Viridix Ltd. has launched its most advanced precision irrigation system. Viridix's new Gen3 system integrates with remote monitoring and irrigation control solutions to create a revolutionary autonomous irrigation solution.

Browse Related Reports

North America Micronutrient Fertilizers Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Nutrient (Zinc, Manganese, Copper, Iron, Boron and Others), By Application (Soil, Foliar, Fertigation and Others), By Form (Dry and Liquid), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/north-america-micronutrient-fertilizers-market

Global Biopesticides Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (BioHerbicides, Bio Insecticides, Bionematicides, BioFungicides, and Others), By Application (Seed Treatment, Foliar Spray, and Soil Spray), By Source (Biochemicals, Microbials, and Beneficial Insects), and By Crop Type (Grains & Oil Seeds, Fruits & vegetables, Cereals, and Others), By Form (Dry and Liquid), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/biopesticides-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter