SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation into the Fairness of the Proposed Buyout of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) Shareholders at $53 Per Share and Encourages Long-Term FOCS Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the fairness of the recently announced go-private transaction of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (“Focus”) (NASDAQ: FOCS) on behalf of the company’s investors.



On February 27, 2023, Focus reported that it would be acquired by private investment firms Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC and Stone Point Capital LLC at a price of $53.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Focus investors will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether $53.00 per share represents appropriate and sufficient consideration for Focus shares, and whether the company’s officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company at that price.

Focus investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/focus-financial-partners/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

