Orkuveita Reykjavíkur – Green Bond Offering Results

Today, March 30th, Orkuveita Reykjavíkur (OR; Reykjavik Energy) concluded a closed green bond offering in series OR020934 GB and OR180255 GB.

OR020934 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of September 2nd, 2034. Previously, bonds have been issued with a nominal value of ISK 12,617 million in the category.

The series attracted bids totalling ISK 2,160 million nominal value at yields between 3.17% and 3.35%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 1,960 million at a yield of 3.24%.

OR180255 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18th, 2055. Previously, bonds have been issued with a nominal value of ISK 22,601 million in the category.

The series attracted bids totalling ISK 820 million nominal value at yields between 2.99% and 3.15%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 620 million at a yield of 3.04%.

Fossar Investment Bank oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds as well as their admission to trading on the Nasdaq market in Iceland with sustainable bonds.





Contacts:

Benedikt K. Magnússon, Reykjavík Energy CFO, tel. +354 516 6100, Benedikt.Kjartan.Magnusson@or.is

Matei Manolescu, Fossar Markets, tel. +354 522 4008, matei.manolescu@fossarmarkets.com