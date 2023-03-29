Chromatography Reagents Market to thrive at CAGR of 6.03% by 2032; The Raised Adoption of Chromatography Techniques to Propel Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the chromatography reagents market will grow to USD 5.91 billion in 2022 and reach USD 10.61 billion by 2032. In just ten years, growth in research and development, and broad acceptance of technologically sophisticated solutions, are also anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, an increasing number of administration of doses and many confirmed cases are expected to propel the market growth over the upcoming years. However, the rising demand for detectors with high sensitivity for detecting organic nitrogen compounds is anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period.



Key Insight of the Chromatography Reagents Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the chromatography reagents market. Key factors favouring the growth of the chromatography reagents market in North America include government financing for life science R&D, a large number of ongoing clinical research studies, the rapidly growing biopharmaceutical industry, and the robust presence of key players are also helping to stimulate the market growth. Moreover, the increasing demand for novel therapeutics, increasing preclinical drug development activities and the growing adoption of highly advanced techniques & systems in manufacturing high-performance liquid chromatography are helping to propel the market growth.



The pharmaceutical testing segment is expected to augment the chromatography reagents market during the forecast period.



The pharmaceutical testing segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to the expansion in the number of drug discovery & clinical trial projects. Additionally, the increasing focus of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies on expanding their product pipeline is also helping to boost the segment's market growth. Moreover, the growing use of chromatography techniques in drug approval, along with the increasing investment and funding for life sciences research, is also helping to boost the segment's market growth.



The adsorption segment market size was USD 1.42 Billion in 2022



The adsorption segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period due to the rising purchasing power of research organizations. Further, by 2032, the affinity segment will likely dominate the market due to the increasing focus on new technologies.



The ion-pair reagents segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 32.03% in 2032.



The solvents segment held the largest share in the global chromatography reagents market in 2022 due to the increasing demand for chromatography equipment in various research processes. Further, by 2032, the ion-pair reagents segment will likely dominate the market due to the growing application in product development and quality control process in pharmaceutical drug analysis.



The liquid chromatography (LC) reagents segment market size was USD 1.60 Billion in 2022



The liquid chromatography (LC) reagents segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period due to advanced detectors' availability and the rising dominance of integrated HPLC systems. Further, by 2032, the supercritical fluid chromatography (SFC) reagents segment will likely dominate the market due to the increasing research and development activities and government investments.



Advancement in market



For instance, in May 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Company announced increasing its viral vector development & manufacturing services capabilities by building a new commercial manufacturing site in Plainville.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The rising importance of chromatography across various industries:



Chromatography is a method for separating the components or solutes of a mixture and is used in various application areas, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food production, genetic engineering, and drug discovery, among many others. The manufacturers and suppliers of chromatography reagents can capitalize on the opportunities created by different governmental agencies for petrochemical and environmental testing analysis. Moreover, increasing research companies and institutes offering chromatography training courses, the rising number of conferences and symposiums, and the growing demand for ion exchange membranes for chromatography in R&D are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.



Restraint: The shortage of skilled professionals:



The improper and unfavourable reimbursement scenarios in developing and underdeveloped economies are restraining market growth. However, a lack of skills and knowledge related to chromatography reagents is expected to hinder the market growth. Additionally, the complexities and costs of biopharmaceutical research have increased, hampering the research and development process.



Opportunity: The technological advancements:



The high level of strategic mergers and acquisitions and the adoption of new business models enabled by scientific and technological advances are opportunity factors for market growth. Additionally, the increase in technological advancements and the growing awareness related to the benefits of chromatography is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. However, the ever-increasing relevance of chromatography in hospital labs, forensic laboratories, and pharmaceutical industries is helping to stimulate market growth. Besides, developing progressive temperature-programmed chip-based GC systems and novel phases with co-polymers, nanoparticles, and ionic liquids also promotes market growth in the upcoming year.



Some of the major players operating in the chromatography reagents market are:



• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Chiron AS

• Avantor

• Cytiva

• Kanto Chemical

• Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd

• Merck KGaA

• GFS Chemicals Inc

• Santa Cruz Biotechnology

• Regis Technologies, Inc.

• Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.

• Restek

• Tosoh Bioscience

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Waters Corporation



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Application:



• Biopharma-Biotech Applications

• Pharmaceutical Testing

• Environmental Testing

• Cosmeceutical Applications

• Petrochemical Analysis

• Clinical Testing

• Forensic Testing

• Food and Beverage Testing

• Research and Academic Applications



By Separation Mechanism:



• Partition

• Adsorption

• Ion Exchange

• Affinity

• Size Exclusion

• Others



By Type:



• Derivatization Reagents

• Buffers

• Ion-Pair Reagents

• Solvents

• Others



By End-user:



• Super Critical Fluid Chromatography (SFC) Reagents

• Liquid Chromatography (LC) Reagents

• Paper Chromatography

• Thin Layer Chromatography (TLC) Reagents

• Gas Chromatography (GC) Reagents

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

