CO2 Medical Laser Systems Market Size Worth $ 1,359.99 Million by 2032: The Brainy Insights

Newark, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global CO2 medical laser systems market is projected to grow from USD 541.81 million in 2022 to USD 1,359.99 million By 2032, at a CAGR of 9.64% during the forecast period 2023-2032.



The CO2 laser system is a skincare tool that can help reduce acne, wrinkles, and scars. The CO2 laser system can accurately eliminate the thinnest layers of skin with little harm to the enclosing structures. This CO2 laser also treats scars, warts, birthmarks, sunburns, wrinkles, and other skin conditions. Skin peeling, infection, redness, and changes in skin colour are some of the significant side effects of CO2 laser treatment.



It is estimated that developing treatments such as laser ablation combined with PRP, drug delivery via laser technology, and laser radiofrequency therapy could reduce downtime and adverse effects of regeneration ablation without reducing efficacy. Hence, the launch of innovative technologically advanced equipment by the major market players is also projected to boost the market growth. For example, in May 2021, Lumenis Ltd., a renowned medical company, collaborated with Harrods Wellness Clinic in London to set up its aesthetic clinic with the Stellar M22. This collaboration is projected to drive market growth in the forecast period.



Competitive Strategy



To boost their market situation in the global CO2 medical laser systems market, the prominent industry players are now aiming on take the approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, recent developments, joint ventures, and partnerships.



• December 2021 - Clarion Medical Technologies Inc. has collaborated with El.En. Intending to distribute their innovative DEKA-branded SmartXide CO2 systems and accessories in the Canadian market. This collaboration will give Canadian physicians, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and hospitals access to the latest ENT CO2 laser technology and Clarion's phenomenal professional services team.

Market Growth & Trends



In skincare, the focus has shifted to more advanced technologies. High acceptance of minimally invasive surgeries for depigmentation, anti-ageing, and skin whitening is expected to boost the market's growth over the forecast period. The increasing incidence of eye diseases and the consequent increase in the number of non-invasive procedures accomplished with laser systems will likely increase market growth.



Orthodontics is one of the least explored applications of carbon dioxide laser systems. There is information that carbon dioxide laser systems can be used in orthodontic surgery, particularly for the treatment of soft tissues. Over the years, it has been discovered that surgeons can provide patients with better surgical performance with the help of carbon dioxide (CO2) laser systems.



Key Findings



• In 2022, the dermatology section accounted for the largest share of the market, with 32.48% and market revenue of USD 175.97 million.



The application segment is classified into urology, ophthalmology, dermatology, gynecology, veterinary, dentistry, ENT, cardiovascular and others. In 2022, the dermatology section accounted for the largest market share, with 32.48% and market revenue of USD 175.97 million.



• In 2022, the outpatient facilities section dominated the market with the largest share of 51.37% and market revenue of USD 278.32 million.



The end user segment includes outpatient facilities, hospitals, and research & manufacturing. The outpatient facilities segment is further sub-segmented into specialty clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. The research & manufacturing segment is also sub-segmented into research and academic institutes. In 2022, the outpatient facilities section dominated the market with the largest share of 51.37% and market revenue of USD 278.32 million.



• In 2022, the offline segment dominated the market with the largest share of 67.19% and market revenue of USD 364.04 million.



The distribution channel segment is divided into online and offline. In 2022, the offline segment dominated the market with the largest share of 67.19% and market revenue of USD 364.04 million.



Regional Segment Analysis of the CO2 Medical Laser Systems Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North America region registered the largest market share, with 34.58% revenue in 2022 and market revenue of USD 187.35 million. The rising need for minimally invasive medical procedures in the United States, the rising adoption of cosmetic surgeries, and the high preference for advanced technologies are significant aspects of the region's dominance. The Europe region is expected to hold a considerable market share and, at the same time, develop at a modest pace in the global CO2 laser market. The APAC region is projected to witness a significant boost over the forecast period due to the growing development of healthcare infrastructure and the rise in laser centers. The high need for hair removal procedures and aesthetic lasers is also boosting the market growth in the APAC region.



Key players operating in the global CO2 medical laser systems market are:



• Aakar Enhancing Life Through Technology

• Alma Lasers

• Bison Medical

• Candela Medical

• Coherent, Inc.

• Cutera

• Cutting Edge Laser Technologies

• Cynosure

• DEKA M.E.L.A. srl

• Herdeks

• IDS

• LightScalpel

• Limmer Laser GmbH

• Lumenis Be Ltd. (Boston Scientific Corp.)

• Lutronic

• Lynton Laser Ltd.

• Quanta System

• UNICORN



This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2032. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global CO2 medical laser systems market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global CO2 Medical Laser Systems Market by Application:



• Urology

• Ophthalmology

• Dermatology

• Gynecology

• Veterinary

• Dentistry

• ENT

• Cardiovascular

• Others



Global CO2 Medical Laser Systems Market by End User:



• Outpatient Facilities



o Specialty Clinics

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers



• Hospitals

• Research & Manufacturing



o Research Institutes

o Academic Institutes



Global CO2 Medical Laser Systems Market by Distribution Channel:



• Online

• Offline



About the report:



The global CO2 medical laser systems market is analyzed based on value (USD Million), Volume (Units). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes opportunities, driving factors, challenges, and restraints for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's raw material analysis, five forces model, supply and demand analysis, attractiveness analysis, competitor position grid analysis, marketing channels analysis, and distribution.

