Hudson Technologies to be Featured as Part of Oppenheimer & Co.’s Expert Call Series

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration industry – and one of the nation’s largest refrigerant reclaimers – today announced that Brian Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Nat Krishnamurti, CFO, have been invited to participate in Oppenheimer & Co.’s Expert Call series on Tuesday, April 4,2023 at 10 a.m. ET. The call will focus on the low-GWP refrigerant transition and its implications for the HVACR industry. Event attendance is by invitation to clients of Oppenheimer & Co.



About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration industry. For nearly three decades, we have demonstrated our commitment to our customers and the environment by becoming one of the first in the United States and largest refrigerant reclaimers, through multimillion dollar investments in the plants and advanced separation technology required to recover a wide variety of refrigerants and restoring them to Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute standard for reuse as certified EMERALD Refrigerants™. The Company's products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide® Services performed at a customer's site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. The Company’s SmartEnergy OPS® service is a web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility’s refrigeration system and other energy systems. The Company’s Chiller Chemistry® and Chill Smart® services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. As a component of the Company’s products and services, the Company also generates carbon offset projects.



