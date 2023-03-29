Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) (“Harmony Biosciences”).



On March 28, 2023, before the market opened, market analyst Scorpion Capital published a report on Harmony Biosciences. The report alleged, among other things, that Harmony Biosciences’ drug, Wakix, is unsafe and causes heart-related issues, including sudden cardiac death, to occur in otherwise healthy patients. Additionally, the report indicated that “explosive information was concealed from the FDA that would have prevented approval” of Wakix by the regulators. The report further alleged that Wakix has “alarming toxicity,” “no efficacy,” is based on “sham patents,” and “scam clinical trials,” and has been “pushed via false advertising and a vast off-label and physician kickback scheme.”

Following this news, Harmony Biosciences’ stock price fell $10.70 per share, or 25.8%, to close at $30.80 per share on March 28, 2023.

