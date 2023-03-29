BioCryst Celebrates Bob Ingram’s Contributions to the Company’s Success

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today acknowledged the many contributions of Robert A. Ingram, the company’s chairman of the board, who recently passed away.



We are very saddened by his loss and our thoughts and prayers go to Bob’s wife Jeanie and his sons Cameron, Michael and Rory.

Bob served as a board member since 2015 and chairman since 2017 and played a central role in recruiting highly accomplished board members who brought a wide diversity of skills. He set a tone of transparency with management that created a highly effective relationship that has led to some of the most productive years in the company’s history.



“Bob was a wonderful mentor to me and I am forever grateful to have had the time I did with him in helping build our company. I will miss him, but know that he has made us better. We will work to keep his spirit and influence alive to guide us as we continue to work hard to help patients around the world who are living with rare diseases,” said Jon Stonehouse, chief executive officer of BioCryst.

“Bob Ingram has directly affected millions of lives through his leadership, support and development of new medicines throughout his career. We are grateful for his leadership of our board, and the gracious wisdom he always shared with us,” said board member Dr. Nancy Hutson on behalf of the BioCryst board of directors.

