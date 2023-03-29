March 29, 2023

Announcement no. 2





US healthcare executive Dr. Ninfa Saunders, DHA, MVA, MSN, FACHE and other Board members to be nominated at general meeting; Chris Lindop not standing for re-election.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK and BOSTON, MA, USA, March 29, 2023, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S (BioPorto or Company) (CPH:BIOPOR) announces that Chris Lindop, Chairman of the Board of Directors, has for personal reasons decided not to stand for re-election at the upcoming ordinary general meeting. The Board plans to appoint current Vice Chairman, John McDonough, as the new Chairman following the AGM on April 27, 2023.

“I am proud to have helped shepherd BioPorto through this period of significant change and opportunity,” said Mr. Lindop. “I am very confident in the Board, Management, and entire team as they commercialize NGAL tests for Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) in Europe and pursue approval of the first authorized AKI biomarker in the US.”

The Board also announces that US healthcare executive Ninfa Saunders, DHA, MVA, MSN, FACHE is proposed as a new member of the Board of Directors.

“I am excited about the opportunity to join BioPorto’s Board of Directors and look forward to contributing the perspectives gained from my experience as both a US healthcare system CEO and clinician,” said Dr. Saunders.

Ninfa M. Saunders has over 30 years of healthcare executive experience from the bedside as a Clinical Nurse Specialist, to C-Suite roles, topping off her career as President and CEO of multi-hospital systems. She maintained a laser focus on strategy, operations and people while optimizing patient care and enhancing the bottom line. She created innovative strategies that accelerated growth, strengthened operations, and saved lives. As CEO of Navicent Health, Ninfa expanded the hospital’s reach in Georgia through mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, new service lines, and a strategic alliance with 30+ hospitals region-wide. In 2019, she orchestrated a merger with Charlotte based Atrium Health to position Navicent for future growth and sustainability. Since her retirement in 2020, she has served on the Board of Directors for Quorum Health and T2 Biosystems, where she serves on the Compensation, Audit, and Governance Committees. Ninfa is a seasoned healthcare executive sought after for her competencies in all areas of leadership, management, and governance.

In addition to Dr. Saunders, the Board also proposes re-election of the following board members at the upcoming general meeting: John McDonough, Jan Leth Christensen, Peter Mørch Eriksen, Don Hardison, and Michael Singer. The Board thanks Mr. Lindop for his leadership and service to the company and its shareholders.

An official list of the Board of Directors’ nominated candidates to the Board of Directors and their biographies will be included in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting for 2023.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Tim Eriksen, EU Investor Relations, Zenith Advisory, +45 4529 0000, investor@bioporto.com

Ashley R. Robinson, US Investor Relations, LifeSci Advisors, +1 617 430 7577, arr@lifesciadvisors.com

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship product, The NGAL TestTM, is designed to aid in the risk assessment of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality if not identified and treated early. With the aid of The NGAL Test, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The NGAL Test is CE marked and registered in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com .

Attachment