Constitution of the Board of Directors in Genmab A/S, Grant of Restricted Stock Units to Management and Employees and Grant of Warrants to Employees in Genmab

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; March 29, 2023 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) Following Genmab A/S’ Annual General Meeting held on March 29, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors met to constitute itself. Ms. Deirdre P. Connelly was appointed Chair and Ms. Pernille Erenbjerg was appointed Deputy Chair. It was decided to grant 90,054 restricted stock units to members of management and employees of the Company and the Company’s subsidiaries and 16,276 warrants to the employees of the Company and the Company’s subsidiaries.

Each restricted stock unit is awarded cost-free and provides the owner with a right and obligation to receive one share in Genmab A/S of nominally DKK 1. The vesting of the restricted stock units granted to the members of executive management will be subject to forward looking performance criteria and consequently represent the maximum opportunity available if the performance targets have been significantly exceeded. The fair value of each restricted stock unit is equal to the closing market price on the date of grant of one Genmab A/S share, DKK 2,594.

The restricted stock units will vest on the first banking day of the month following a period of three years from the date of grant. Furthermore, the restricted stock units are subject to vesting conditions set out in the restricted stock unit program adopted by the Board of Directors. Information concerning Genmab’s restricted stock unit program can be found on www.genmab.com under Investors > Governance > Compensation > Restricted stock units.

The exercise price for each warrant is DKK 2,594. Each warrant is awarded cost-free and entitles the owner to subscribe one share of nominally DKK 1 subject to payment of the exercise price. By application of the Black-Scholes formula, the fair value of each warrant can be calculated as DKK 912.34.

The warrants vest three years after the grant date, and all warrants expire at the seventh anniversary of the grant date. The new warrants have been granted on the terms and conditions set out in the warrant program adopted by the board of directors on February 23, 2021. Information concerning Genmab’s warrant schemes can be found on www.genmab.com under Investors > Governance > Compensation > Warrants.

